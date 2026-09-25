Neil Henderson, Former Bay City Rollers Guitarist, Dead at 73

Neil Henderson, former guitarist for the Scottish pop rock group Bay City Rollers, has died at the age of 73.

The musician’s death was confirmed by another of his former bands, Middle of the Road, which posted a tribute to Facebook.

"We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend,” the message announced. “Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago. We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends. His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music."

Henderson was part of Bay City Rollers in the group’s early years, a stint that began in 1970. He performed on the band’s ‘71 single "Keep on Dancing,” which became Bay City Rollers’ first Top 10 hit in the U.K. He departed the lineup just a year later, reportedly due to disagreements over the band’s musical direction. Bay City Rollers would later go on to international success, thanks to hits like “Saturday Night” and “Money Honey.”

In a separate post to Facebook, Stuart Wood, the Bay City Rollers' guitarist during their biggest commercial success, paid his respects.

"Just heard the very sad news about Neil Henderson, one of the original Bay City Rollers," he wrote. "Though I never met him personally Alan [Longmuir, bassist] spoke very highly of him. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends."

Not long after leaving Bay City Rollers, Henderson latched on with Middle of Nowhere. At the time, the Scottish pop group was enjoying success throughout Europe thanks to such hits as "Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep," "Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum" and "Soley Soley.” Henderson would serve as the band’s guitarist and co-songwriter. His contributions included the singles "Rockin' Soul" and "Everybody Loves a Winner.”