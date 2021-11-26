Listen to New Tony Iommi Track ‘Scent of Dark’

Tony Iommi has released “Scent of Dark,” his first rock composition since Black Sabbath’s final album 13.

The instrumental track ties in with the launch of his signature perfume, also called Scent of Dark. It was created alongside his friend, perfumier Sergio Momo, who also plays guitar on the piece. The music video can be seen below.

“I had to write down all the different smells that I like, and then he built perfume from that,” Iommi told Rolling Stone. “Sergio also loves music, and he plays guitar. He said, ‘What about doing a tune for the scent?’ And we thought it best to do an instrumental as opposed a having a vocalist… So I had this idea and I played it to him, and he liked it, and then I just added more parts to it to make it what it was.”

He confirmed he was hoping to resume work on further musical projects, and also discussed his involvement with former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming album, expected in the first quarter of next year. “I wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it,” the guitar icon reported. “It’s really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it. I think he did a really good job. And I think they had Chad [Smith] play drums on it. I’ve left it in their hands now.”

On the subject of his continuing friendship with Osbourne, Iommi said: “We’re in touch quite a lot. We don’t really speak because we are useless on the phone, the pair of us. I think we stopped that when he used to phone me at 2 o’clock in the morning and I’d go, ‘Oz, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning.’ ‘Oh, oh, sorry. Alright. Bye.’ He forgets about what time it is in England, and of course when the phone goes at that time of the morning you think… ‘Somebody’s died or something has happened.’ And of course it’s him going, “Oh, oh, oh, oh, sorry. I didn’t know it was that time.’ So we tend to sort of just text now.”

Tony Iommi - ’Scent of Dark’