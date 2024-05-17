Why Ozzy Osbourne Still Thinks Black Sabbath Is ‘Unfinished’

Black Sabbath's "The End Tour" from 2016-17 didn't end things for their original frontman. In fact, Ozzy Osbourne says he'd love to perform with co-founding drummer Bill Ward again.

Their final concerts – and last album with Osbourne, 2013's 13 – didn't include Ward after contract negotiations broke down. Black Sabbath toured instead with the drummer from Osbourne's solo band.

"That must have been cool for you," host Billy Morrison said as they watched footage from Black Sabbath's farewell show on Feb. 4, 2017, on an episode of the new webseries The Madhouse Chronicles. "How did you feel? Were you glad it was done?"

Osbourne said: "Yeah, but I was sad that Bill wasn't there. I mean Tommy Clufetos, my drummer, did a great job. But he ain't Bill Ward."

READ MORE: Why Black Sabbath's 'Never Say Die' Was Doomed to Fail

13 was their first studio album with Osbourne since 1978's Never Say Die!, and their first with bassist/lyricist Geezer Butler since 1994's Cross Purposes. But Bill Wilks stepped in for the sessions, following stints with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave.

Asked if he was content with the "arc of the legend of Black Sabbath," Osbourne replied: "No, because it wasn’t Black Sabbath that finished it. It's unfinished. If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance."

Listen to Black Sabbath’s ‘End of the Beginning’

Could Ozzy Osbourne Return for a Club Show?

Osbourne has called off touring while he deals with a series of health issues, including spinal problems and Parkinson's disease. But wife and manager Sharon Osbourne says he'd like to perform individual shows, perhaps in a more intimate setting.

He echoed that sentiment when discussing the possibility of reuniting Black Sabbath's complete founding lineup: "Do you know what would be cool? If we went to a club or somewhere unannounced and we just got up and did it. We started up in a club."

Sharon Osbourne has specifically hinted that Osbourne might perform at Villa Park, home of the Premier League soccer club Aston Villa in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham. He's reportedly continued vocal exercises while undergoing medical treatment.

"He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye,'" Sharon said in January. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. ... Even if you don't like his music, you can't not like Ozzy."

Weird Facts About Rock's Most Famous Album Covers Early on, LPs typically featured basic portraiture of the artists. Then things got weird. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Why Black Sabbath Hated One of Their Own Albums