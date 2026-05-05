Rolling Stones Reveal ‘Foreign Tongues’ Guest Stars, Release Date

The Rolling Stones have (finally) confirmed that they will release a new studio album named Foreign Tongues on July 10.

You can see the album's cover art - which was revealed last weekend in the form of a social media puzzle - below.

The album's track list has yet to be revealed, but the band has released two songs from it today - the lead single "In the Stars" and the previously leaked "Cockroaches" song - more on that later - "Rough and Twisted." You can hear both below.

Foreign Tongues will be the Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, their first since 2023's Hackney Diamonds, and the second they've released since the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts makes what is described as a "special appearance" on Foreign Tongues, using material from one of his final 2021 recording sessions with the group. Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Robert Smith of the Cure and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also make unspecified guest appearances.

According to a press release, the album was recorded in less than a month. "It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues," Mick Jagger explained. "We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

“It was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch," added Keith Richards. "To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

The marketing campaign for Foreign Tongues began in a unique fashion in early April, as posters for a band named the Cockroaches (a moniker the Stones have used for secret shows in the past) led to the extremely limited, vinyl-only release of a single named "Rough and Twisted."

Subsequent social media posts found the band basically confirming "Rough and Twisted" was their song. Two weeks later, black and white posters featuring the words "Foreign Tongues" in various languages appeared all over the world.

On Friday (May 1) the Stones posted a short video featuring a clip of a different new song that sounded like a cross between 1969's "Gimme Shelter" and 1989's "Rock and a Hard Place." The next day the aforementioned Foreign Tongues album cover puzzle posts appeared.

Read More: Rolling Stones Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Andrew Watt, who produced Hackney Diamonds in addition to Ozzy Osbourne's two final studio albums and Paul McCartney's upcoming The Boys of Dungeon Lane, returned for that same role on Foreign Tongues.

In 2023, while promoting Hackney Diamonds, Jagger revealed that the Stones were already "almost three-quarters through" their next studio album. "With Charlie leaving us, I think we need to make a new mark with [new drummer] Steve [Jordan]," added Richards.

It doesn't appear that Foreign Tongues will be the last Stones album either, as a 2026 Times story reported that the group "already has at least 10 songs in the bag" for a follow-up.

Hear the Rolling Stones Perform 'In the Stars'

Hear the Rolling Stones Perform 'Rough and Twisted'

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