Black Sabbath Announces ‘Anno Domini 1989-1995′ Box Set

Black Sabbath will revisit their oft-overlooked Tony Martin era with the upcoming Anno Domini 1989-1995 box set.

The collection arrives on May 31 in four-LP and four-CD configurations. It will feature newly remastered versions of 1989's Headless Cross, 1990's Tyr and 1994's Cross Purposes, plus a new version of 1995's Forbidden that guitarist Tony Iommi remixed specially for the collection.

You can preorder the box set now see the full track listing below.

Anno Domini marks the vinyl debut of several of these albums, while the CD version contains three exclusive bonus tracks: the B-side "Cloak & Dagger" and the Japan-only songs "What's the Use" and "Loser Gets It All." The box set also includes a booklet of photos, artwork and liner notes, as well as a Headless Cross poster and replica concert book from the Headless Cross Tour.

Tony Martin's Black Sabbath Tenures

Martin served two stints in Black Sabbath: first from 1987 to 1991 and later from 1993 to 1997. Despite fronting the band during its commercial nadir, he remains their second-longest-serving frontman behind Ozzy Osbourne.

Martin's recording career with Sabbath concluded with Forbidden, their last album until 2013's Osbourne-fronted 13. Iommi has long sought to improve the sound of Forbidden, originally produced by Body Count guitarist Ernie C. (Ice-T also guests on "The Illusion of Power.")

"I was never happy with the guitar sound, and Cozy [Powell] was definitely never happy with the drum sound ... so, I thought it would be nice to do it for him in a way," Iommi said in a statement. "I just felt that, without changing any of the songs, there was an opportunity to go back and bring out some of the sounds and make it more what people would expect Sabbath to sound like."

Black Sabbath, 'Anno Domini 1989-1995' LP Track Listing

Headless Cross (1989)

Side One

“The Gates Of Hell”

“Headless Cross”

“Devil & Daughter”

Side Two

“Kill In The Spirit World”

“Call Of The Wild”

“Black Moon”

“Nightwing”

Tyr (1990)

Side One

“Anno Mundi”

“The Law Maker”

“Jerusalem”

“The Sabbath Stones”

Side Two

“The Battle Of Tyr”

“Odin’s Court”

“Valhalla”

“Feels Good To Me”

“Heaven In Black”

Cross Purposes (1994)

Side One

“I Witness”

“Cross Of Thorns”

“Psychophobia”

“Virtual Death”

“Immaculate Deception”

Side Two

“Dying For Love”

“Back To Eden”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”

“Cardinal Sin”

“Evil Eye”

Forbidden (1995)

Side One

“The Illusion Of Power” – featuring Ice-T

“Get A Grip”

“Can’t Get Close Enough”

“Shaking Off The Chains”

“I Won’t Cry For You”

Side Two

“Guilty As Hell”

“Sick And Tired”

“Rusty Angels”

“Forbidden”

“Kiss Of Death”

CD Track Listing

Headless Cross (1989)

“The Gates Of Hell”

“Headless Cross”

“Devil & Daughter”

“Kill In The Spirit World”

“Call Of The Wild”

“Black Moon”

“Nightwing”

Bonus Track

“Cloak And Dagger”

Tyr (1990)

“Anno Mundi”

“The Law Maker”

“Jerusalem”

“The Sabbath Stones”

“The Battle Of Tyr”

“Odin’s Court”

“Valhalla”

“Feels Good To Me”

“Heaven In Black”

Cross Purposes (1994)

“I Witness”

“Cross Of Thorns”

“Psychophobia”

“Virtual Death”

“Immaculate Deception”

“Dying For Love”

“Back To Eden”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”

“Cardinal Sin”

“Evil Eye”

Bonus Track

“What’s The Use”

Forbidden (1995)

“The Illusion Of Power” – featuring Ice-T

“Get A Grip”

“Can’t Get Close Enough”

“Shaking Off The Chains”

“I Won’t Cry For You”

“Guilty As Hell”

“Sick And Tired”

“Rusty Angels”

“Forbidden”

“Kiss Of Death”

Bonus Track

“Loser Gets It All"