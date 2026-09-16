A concert film focused on Ozzy Osbourne's final performance with Black Sabbath is coming to theaters on Oct. 28 for a limited run.

The star-studded Back to the Beginning live event was held in the group's hometown of Birmingham, U.K., on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park. Osbourne played a solo set and then was joined by fellow original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in more than 20 years.

Osbourne died just 17 days later. "It was a closure for the band," Iommi said in an official statement, "and it was a good way to go out, I think."

When Will Tickets Go on Sale for 'Back to the Beginning?

Ben Wainwright-Pearce (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour; George Michael: The Faith Tour) directed the film, which will be presented in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound. Tickets go on sale at 10AM ET Sept. 24. Participating venues haven't been confirmed. For more info, head over to backtothebeginning.com.

Osbourne's solo set included "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train," while Black Sabbath's performance was highlighted by "Iron Man" and "Paranoid." See images from the concert below. "To me, it was like pure love. It was just a wave of love," Butler added. "It's the only way I can describe it, really. I mean, I could feel it as if it is like tangible."

SRO / Trafalgar SRO / Trafalgar

The concert event also featured performances by Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Pantera, Slayer and Tool, among others. Special guests included Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, Jake E. Lee, K.K. Downing, Ron Wood, Sammy Hagar and Steven Tyler.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Album

"There's never been anything like that that's happened in the history of rock and roll," said musical director Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine. Black Sabbath "gets to play their final show basically in the Ground Zero of where they created heavy metal."

Ozzy's Final Show: 'Back to the Beginning' Photo Gallery Rock and metal's biggest stars pay tribute to Ozzy and Black Sabbath. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

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