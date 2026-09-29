Foo Fighters to Join AC/DC at Rescheduled Concert

Foo Fighters will join AC/DC for their rescheduled performance in the New York area.

The concert will take place this Friday, Oct. 2, at MetLife Stadium. The show had originally been planned for Sept. 25, but a powerful nor'easter storm caused widespread event cancellations across the East Coast.

“This decision [to postpone] was made by Public Safety authorities in consultation with weather experts to prioritize the safety of fans and all those involved in the show,” concert organizers said at the time, before later announcing AC/DC’s rescheduled date. Now, formerly frustrated ticketholders will get a bonus Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act on the bill.

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“Let there be rock,” proclaimed a social media post from Foo Fighters, announcing their addition to the concert. “See you October 2nd with AC/DC!!”

AC/DC's Wild 2026 Tour

This will mark the second time Dave Grohl and company has opened for AC/DC this year. Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters played with Australian legends during their stop in St. Louis. At the time, it was billed as a one-night-only occasion, but fate had other plans (with a little help from mother nature). The Oct. 2 show will be the final performance of AC/DC’s 2027 North American leg of the Power Up tour.

AC/DC has dealt with a variety of wild incidents during their 2026 North American run. Besides the postponed MetLife stadium show, the hard rock icons had to cancel a performance in Toronto after a “100-year storm” caused major damage to Rogers Stadium, rendering it unfit to host a concert. Earlier in the trek, frontman Brian Johnson narrowly avoided serious injury when one of AC/DC's prop cannons nearly fell on him during a performance in Las Vegas.