AC/DC Concert Canceled Due to Damage From ‘100-Year Storm’

The AC/DC concert scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Toronto has been canceled after a severe thunderstorm caused "significant damage" to Rogers Stadium last week.

As you can see in the video and photos below, the Sept. 2 storm caused buckling and major damage to large sections of the stadium's seating area.

The Australian rock legends were scheduled to perform the third-to-last show of their two-year-long, 90-date Power Up tour at the venue, which released the following statement via social media on Sept. 9:

"We regret to announce that AC/DC's show scheduled for September 16, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto has been cancelled due to damage the venue sustained following a severe weather event. The safety of our fans, artists, crew and venue staff remains our highest priority. Every effort was made to find potential solutions for the show to move forward in Toronto, but unfortunately we were unable to find an alternative venue that could accommodate everyone. ...Last week's storm was an extraordinary weather event. A suspected microburst in the area with extreme winds and heavy rainfall made it a 100-year storm for Toronto."

READ MORE: We're Glad This Wasn't AC/DC's Last Show in America

After enduring numerous misfortunes during 2015-16's Rock or Bust tour, AC/DC has had a much easier time on the Power Up tour, which kicked off in May 2024.

(Taylor Momsen, lead singer of opening act the Pretty Reckless, seems to have bravely absorbed most of the previous tour's bad luck.)

There are now only three shows left on the band's Power Up Tour, which kicked off in May 2024. The group have announced that the tour will conclude with the Sept. 29 show in Philadelphia, and have not commented further on their future plans.

AC/DC 2026 Tour Schedule:

9/12 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium CANCELED

9/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

See the Damage to Rogers Stadium

Nick Lachance, Getty Images Nick Lachance, Getty Images

Nick Lachance, Getty Images Nick Lachance, Getty Images