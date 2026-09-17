Bachman-Turner Overdrive has expanded its 2027 tour.

More than two dozen shows, all in the U.S., were announced last month; the band has now added six dates in Australia and New Zealand.

"Wow! We're excited to celebrate decades of BTO music in 2027, and we're excited to include Australia and New Zealand in that celebration," said Randy Bachman in a press release announcing the new concerts.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

"BTO started out as a family band, and it's still a family band with my son Tal on guitars [and] vocals and his wife KoKo on drums.

"We rock solid for hours, and we play all of the BTO hits and popular album cuts. Classic rock is back, and so is BTO! So, Australia and New Zealand, get ready to join us for an evening of memories!"

Missing Piece Group bto tour

Bachman-Turner Overdrive includes Randy Bachman, Tal Bachman, KoKo Bachman, bassist Lance Lapointe and guitarist Brent Knudsen.

Where Is Bachman-Turner Overdrive Playing in 2027?

The No Speed Limit 2027 tour starts on Jan. 27 in Orlando. After a month in the U.S., the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for six shows during the first week of February.

Shimon Karmel bachman turner overdrive 2026

Bachman-Turner Overdrive will then play more U.S. dates at the end of February and into March, with a final show on March 20 in Carlton, Minnesota.

All of Bachman-Turner Overdrive's 2027 dates are below, along with the band's tour announcement video.

Watch BTO's No Speed Limit Tour Video

Tickets for most shows are on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Bachman-Turner Overdrive's website.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, No Speed Limit Tour 2027 Tour

January 7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

January 8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall

January 11 - Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre

January 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

January 15 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa

January 17 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

January 19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

January 21 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

January 23 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

January 24 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

January 26 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center For The Arts

February 1 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall

February 3 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall

February 5 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre

February 7 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre

February 9 - Adelaide, AU - Thebarton Theatre

February 11 - Perth, AU - Astor Theatre

February 27 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino Xcite Center

February 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

March 2 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

March 3 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

March 5 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 6 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center

March 9 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

March 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 12 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 13 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort The Pavilion

March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

March 16 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater

March 18 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom

March 20 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort