First impressions are everything. With short attention spans so common, artists don't always have the luxury of saying what they want to say over an extended period. There's a good reason so many classic albums begin with their best songs.

From the Beatles and Led Zeppelin to U2 and Nirvana, rock history is filled with great album-opening songs. Whether it's a prologue to an LP-length concept or a killer single, the first song on an album not only sets the mood and pace but also plays a key role in determining whether a listener will stick around for the next 40 or so minutes. Without that first hook, the odds get much, much slimmer.

As you'll see in the list below of the Top 40 Album-Opening Songs, the fundamental starting point is often a make-or-break moment for a classic record. Would the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut still matter all these years later without "Purple Haze"'s famous guitar introduction welcoming listeners? And since we're on the subject of that color, Prince's from-the-pulpit invitation to Purple Rain undoubtedly helped make the album the longest-running No. 1 in 1984. And the best thing about the Top 40 Album-Opening Songs below is that they're just the start of LPs worth diving into. But you gotta start somewhere.

40. David Bowie, "Five Years" (From The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, 1972)

The opening track on Bowie's star-making LP serves as the prologue to the story of an extraterrestrial rock star who falls to Earth in an attempt to save it from destruction. "Five Years" slowly fades in as news of an impending apocalypse is relayed.

39. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Refugee" (From Damn the Torpedoes, 1979)

From the rolling drums that introduce "Refugee," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' third album sounded like something big was on the horizon. Damn the Torpedoes was Petty's first Top 10 LP, filler-free rock 'n' roll straight from the heartland.

38. Nine Inch Nails, "Head Like a Hole" (From Pretty Hate Machine, 1989)

The minute-long instrumental intro to the first song on Nine Inch Nails' debut album set the template for their career: skittering electronic drums, buzzing synths and chainsaw guitars. Then Trent Reznor's scraped vocals show up. A career-making moment.

37. U2, "Beautiful Day" (From All That You Can't Leave Behind, 2000)

U2 had spent much of the '90s in the wilderness, experimenting with new sounds and styles. For 2000's All That You Can't Leave Behind, they returned to the classic U2 sound, starting with the familiar-sounding guitar leading "Beautiful Day."

36. Ramones, "Blitzkrieg Bop" (From Ramones, 1976)

The Ramones' template is evident in the opening seconds of the first track on their debut album. Power-chord guitars collide with booming bass and a steady 4/4 ... and then it's all over in less than two and a half minutes. Not a second is wasted.

35. New York Dolls, "Personality Crisis" (From New York Dolls, 1973)

New York Dolls made their intentions clear in the opening song of their self-titled debut. The band stumbles in as singer David Johansen lets loose with a throat-clearing scream, followed by "yeah, yeah, yeah" and then "no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!"

READ MORE: 40 Songs With Titles Not in the Lyrics

34. Led Zeppelin, "Immigrant Song" (From Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

Brief feedback hiss gives way to a galloping hard-rock rhythm that charges through ice and snow on its way to Valhalla. "Immigrant Song" is a deceiving start to Led Zeppelin's third album, a mostly acoustic record that revealed new layers to the supergroup.

33. The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" (From Elephant, 2003)

The most famous guitar riff of the century began as a potential James Bond theme when Jack White came up with it during a 2002 tour in Australia. His band with ex-wife drummer Meg, the White Stripes, became rock saviors with its fourth LP, Elephant.

32. Rush, "Tom Sawyer" (From Moving Pictures, 1981)

Rush had already started moving to a more accessible sound when their eighth album catapulted them to the big leagues. From the opening attack of "Tom Sawyer," Moving Pictures honed the Canadian power trio to their peak.

31. The Rolling Stones, "Start Me Up" (From Tattoo You, 1981)

An album of castaways dating back to 1972 carried the Rolling Stones' streak into a new decade. And Tattoo You started strong with "Start Me Up" — featuring another in a long line of classic Stones riffs — sailing to No. 1, followed by the LP reaching the top.

30. King Crimson, "21st Century Schizoid Man" (From In the Court of the Crimson King, 1969)

Thirty seconds of mostly inaudible silence greet the start of King Crimson's debut album. But once Greg Lake's distorted voice and a hard-rock thump, driven by Robert Fripp's slashing guitar, join in, it's prog mayhem at its razor-sharp, disciplined peak.

29. Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'" (From Escape, 1981)

Journey's best album starts with their one undeniable classic. Inspired by new keyboardist Jonathan Cain, "Don't Stop Believin'" pulls off a big tease, saving its fist-raising chorus until the song's final minute. Surprisingly, it's not the LP's biggest single.

28. AC/DC, "Highway to Hell" (From Highway to Hell, 1979)

AC/DC has no shortage of great album openers, but "Highway to Hell" strengthens that position with a killer riff and a Bon Scott entrance that makes the impending road trip sound more than a little menacing. It's one of their all-time best choruses, too.

27. Aerosmith, "Back in the Saddle" (From Rocks, 1976)

The opening track on Rocks moves from a trot to a gallop in its first 30 seconds, clearing the way for a larynx-shredding scream from Steven Tyler before one of Aerosmith's most recognizable riffs kicks in. The LP's next 35 minutes rarely let up.

26. Metallica, "Enter Sandman" (From Metallica, 1991)

Metallica's commercial breakthrough starts with an introduction to their dark, foreboding world. "Enter Sandman" cracked the Top 20 — a first for the band — and propelled the quartet to another level of success.

25. R.E.M., "Radio Free Europe" (From Murmur, 1983)

The first song on R.E.M.'s debut album begins with ghostly static calling from another dimension. Then it gets weirder as Michael Stipe stitches words together — some real, some possibly made up — that fans still debate. It's an invitation to Murmur's gothic draw.

24. Bruce Springsteen, "Badlands" (From Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

The rolling drums that ushered in "Badlands" marked the end of a three-year album break for Springsteen — almost an eternity in the '70s. From there, Darkness on the Edge of Town goes to other lands, some more promising than others.

23. Black Sabbath, "War Pigs" (From Paranoid, 1970)

Just as Black Sabbath opened their self-titled debut album seven months earlier with a tolling bell, they slowly lead into the first track of their follow-up LP, which opens with a minute-long instrumental intro. Eight minutes later, they bring it to a close.

22. Radiohead, "Everything in Its Right Place" (From Kid A, 2000)

Following the landmark OK Computer, Radiohead turned toward electronic music for their fourth LP. The opener, "Everything in Its Right Place," stalled until they added synths and layered Thom Yorke's vocals. A new world awaited.

READ MORE: Top 40 Albums of 1983

21. U2, "Where the Streets Have No Name" (From The Joshua Tree, 1987)

U2 had been building toward The Joshua Tree since War, their 1983 album. The next year's The Unforgettable Fire revealed the Irish band's deep interest in American culture, a theme explored on their next album. The opening track goes full widescreen.

20. The Beach Boys, "Wouldn't It Be Nice" (From Pet Sounds, 1966)

From the opening notes of "Wouldn't It Be Nice," the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds revealed new layers of depth to their music. Brian Wilson engineered the record as a concept album about experiencing complex emotions for the first time. It's still inspiring.

19. Boston, "More Than a Feeling" (From Boston, 1976)

Boston came out of nowhere in 1976, breaking sales records with their bestselling debut. From the fade-in of the opening track, "More Than a Feeling," their take on '70s AOR helped pave the way for the next decade.

18. Black Sabbath, "Black Sabbath" (From Black Sabbath, 1970)

Falling rain, a tolling bell, thunder ... Black Sabbath made quite an entrance with the opening track of their debut album. Not much happens in the six-plus minutes it takes for "Black Sabbath" to unfold, but it sure sets a mood that shaped their entire career.

17. AC/DC, "Hells Bells" (From Back in Black, 1980)

Like "Black Sabbath," AC/DC's "Hells Bells" begins with a ringing bell. And like its 10-year-old predecessor, it serves a purpose: Singer Bon Scott died in 1979, replaced by Brian Johnson for the band's seventh album. It signals the end and a new beginning.

16. The Beatles, "Come Together" (From Abbey Road, 1969)

The Beatles' catalog has many noteworthy starts, from the "one-two-three-four" count-off on their debut album to the bittersweet opening of Let It Be. But the snaky bass and drums that introduce their last recorded LP stand out.

READ MORE: Rock's Most Hated Records

15. The Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter" (From Let It Bleed, 1969)

Let It Bleed was the Rolling Stones' requiem for the '60s, and its opening song creeps in like a malevolent storm, bringing dread and despair. Not even the gospel voices can save the battered souls looking for shelter. Just pray it passes.

14. Prince and the Revolution, "Let's Go Crazy" (From Purple Rain, 1984)

"Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today to get through this thing called life," Prince preaches at the top of his monster-selling album, Purple Rain. And then the music — a mix of pop, funk and rock - rushes in, and everything is going to be all right.

13. Queen, "We Will Rock You" (From News of the World, 1977)

It's not much of a song, just 135 seconds of repetitive percussive hand claps and foot stomps accompanied by a group-sing stadium chant. Then a guitar solo barges in and goes into repeat mode. But what a way to start an album.

12. Led Zeppelin, "Black Dog" (From Led Zeppelin IV, 1971)

Is there a more perfect intro to one of the greatest rock albums than a swaggering Robert Plant intoning, "Hey, hey, mama, said the way you move / Gonna make you sweat, gonna make you groove"? A filler-free 42 minutes follows.

11. Van Halen, "Runnin' With the Devil" (From Van Halen, 1978)

The slow fade-in signals something big is on the horizon. The opening song on Van Halen's first album makes a grand entrance, effectively shifting the hard rock landscape as the '80s begin. Everyone here gets a show-stopping showcase.

10. Marvin Gaye, "What's Going On" (From What's Going On, 1971)

Casual conversations start one of the all-time best protest songs before a wounded saxophone brings in the rest of the band. All these years later, "What's Going On"'s message is still needed. Marvin Gaye's sublime song cycle hasn't aged one bit.

9. Bob Dylan, "Like a Rolling Stone" (From Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Bob Dylan's first fully electric album starts out swinging. With a single drum hit, the rest of the band joins in on one of rock's all-time greatest LP openers. Dylan snarls, accuses and spits his way through a bitchy putdown that made it to No. 2.

8. The Clash, "London Calling" (From London Calling, 1979)

One of the greatest albums ever made begins with a declaration over a marching beat: "London calling, now don't look to us, phony Beatlemania has bitten the dust." The next hour flips through punk, pop, rockabilly, jazz, R&B, reggae, new wave and classic rock.

7. The Who, "Baba O'Riley" (From Who's Next, 1971)

Pete Townshend fed the opening repeated notes of "Baba O'Riley" into an organ, kicking off the Who's 1971 classic Who's Next with something futuristic-sounding. The LP was scaled back from a more ambitious project; it remains their leanest work.

READ MORE: 25 Under the Radar Albums From 1973

6. The Jimi Hendrix Experience, "Purple Haze" (From Are You Experienced, 1967)

"Purple Haze" first appeared as a single by the Jimi Hendrix Experience in their native U.K. But the song introduced the trio to U.S. listeners, leading off their debut album with guitar heroics never heard before. A great start to an essential debut.

5. Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle" (From Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Stuttering, echoing guitars introduce one of rock's most powerful bands. By the time Axl Rose closes the intro with an anguished howl, the rest of Guns N' Roses roll in like a heavy storm. One of the fiercest welcomes ever heard in music.

4. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (From Nevermind, 1991)

The opening guitar riff of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is not only one of the most famous in rock history; it was also a rallying cry for a revolution. With Nevermind, Nirvana fired a warning shot for a new generation of artists. Nothing would be the same after this.

3. Led Zeppelin, "Whole Lotta Love" (From Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

The opening track of Led Zeppelin's second album features one of rock history's most iconic guitar riffs. By the time the song fades to a close five and a half minutes later, there are canyon-filling howls, thundering drums and a mid-song freakout.

2. The Rolling Stones, "Sympathy for the Devil" (From Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Ghostly percussion ushers in instruments one at a time until nearly six and a half minutes later, "Sympathy for the Devil" winds down in a flurry of screams and guitar squeals. The Beggars Banquet opener launched one of music's all-time greatest runs.

1. Bruce Springsteen, "Thunder Road" (From Born to Run, 1975)

"Thunder Road" slowly sneaks in from the opened screen door Bruce Springsteen sings about in the first line of his legend-making LP. It lays out the theme of Born to Run: everyday losers looking for new starts. No song sets an album's scene better.