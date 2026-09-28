It appears Pearl Jam still hasn’t officially filled their drummer vacancy.

Over the weekend, the grunge greats seemingly announced Abe Laboriel Jr. as their new man behind the kit. During Eddie Vedder’s Friday solo set at the Ohana festival, the other members of Pearl Jam made an unexpected appearance. Laboriel Jr. played with the band during this set, as well as Pearl Jam’s headlining performance on Sunday. Naturally, everyone assumed Paul McCarney’s longtime drummer had made the jump to Pearl Jam, but today the band seemingly confirmed that his stint was temporary.

“Just a quick note on this Monday morning to thank each and everyone who came out to Ohana Fest this year," Vedder wrote in a message shared via the band's social media. “Three days of great groups, all of whom were further energized by the pumped up vibes from a perfect crowd. You all made our tenth year so special and we are GRATEFUL.”

“Also wanted to extend our further appreciation to Abe Laboriel Jr. sitting in on drums for PJ,” the message continued. “It was a joy to play with him, and he’s obviously extraordinary at his craft. The man works and PLAYS hard. It is no wonder he’s been with the ultimate Maestro Paul McCartney and his mind blowing band for decades. Thank you so much for this weekend Abe. And thank YOU Paul. We owe you big time.”

So Has Pearl Jam Picked Their New Drummer?

When Matt Cameron departed Pearl Jam last year, he left a sizable hole in the group’s lineup. The drummer had been with them since 1998, and was a bombastic force behind the kit.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Pearl Jam Album

While Pearl Jam fans continue to wait for an official announcement regarding Cameron's replacement, bassist Jeff Ament suggested the band has already made their decision.

“[Pearl Jam's new drummer] was the first name that came up. … In our minds, let’s start at the top,” Ament recent noted to Rolling Stone. “And all of us have, like, really good friends who are drummers. … The hardest part was, like, telling … my friends who are, like, killer drummers that we had a guy.”

Even during the interview, Ament was cautious to fully anoint the unnamed musician as Pearl Jam’s full-time drummer. “I hope this is our guy, but I don’t know if it is,” the bassist remarked. “We haven’t played a show yet, so it’s pretty hard to be fully committed.”