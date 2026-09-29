Roger Waters’ Son to Embark on ‘Legacy’ Pink Floyd Tour
Roger Waters has announced Legacy, a new tour for 2027 “celebrating the defining music and visual world of Pink Floyd's golden era.”
The show was created under Waters’ direction, however he will not be performing on the tour. Instead, his son Harry – a longtime touring musician, pianist, and composer – will be leading the band.
"These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I'm excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again," Roger said via press release. "Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can't wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together."
For Harry, Legacy will add a new chapter to his lifelong passion for Pink Floyd.
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"I fell in love with the music immediately," Harry confessed. "It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad's music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honor, and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world."
Where Will the Legacy Pink Floyd Show Be Touring?
Harry will be joined by a “world-class 10-piece band” on the trek, “performing selections from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.” After an exhaustive search for the right singer, Clifton David Broadbridge was chosen as the man to handle Rogers’ distinctive vocals.
The Legacy tour will begin Feb. 15 in Columbus, Georgia and wrap its way across North America. Major stops include Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Baltimore and Los Angeles. The trek is scheduled to conclude Sept. 25 in St. Louis. A full list of dates can be found below.
Legacy - A Pink Floyd Show, 2027 Tour Dates
Feb. 15 - Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Feb. 17 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
Feb. 19 - Fort Myers, FL @ Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
Feb. 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Feb. 21 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Feb. 26 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Feb. 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth
Feb. 28 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
March 2 - Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner
March 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
March 4 - Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
March 6 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 9 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
March 10 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 12 - Midland, MI @ Midland Center for the Arts
March 13 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
March 18 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 19 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
March 20 - San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center
March 21 - Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center for Performing Arts
April 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
April 7 - Scranton, PA @ Scranton Cultural Center
April 9 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
April 10 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 11 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
April 13 - Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts
April 14 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
April 16 - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
April 18 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
April 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
April 21 - Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
April 23 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
April 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Live Ottawa
April 26 - Baltimore, MD @ The Paramount Baltimore
April 27 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
April 29 - Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre
April 30 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
May 1 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
May 2 - Wilmington, NC @ CFCC's Wilson Center
Aug. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 2 - Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center
Sept. 4 - Portland (Troutdale), OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Sept. 12 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sept. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Sept. 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sept. 19 - Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre
Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
Sept. 24 - Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
Sept. 25 - St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso