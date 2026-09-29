Roger Waters’ Son to Embark on ‘Legacy’ Pink Floyd Tour

Roger Waters has announced Legacy, a new tour for 2027 “celebrating the defining music and visual world of Pink Floyd's golden era.”

The show was created under Waters’ direction, however he will not be performing on the tour. Instead, his son Harry – a longtime touring musician, pianist, and composer – will be leading the band.

"These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I'm excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again," Roger said via press release. "Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can't wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together."

For Harry, Legacy will add a new chapter to his lifelong passion for Pink Floyd.

READ MORE: Every Pink Floyd Song Ranked Worst to Best

"I fell in love with the music immediately," Harry confessed. "It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad's music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honor, and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world."

Where Will the Legacy Pink Floyd Show Be Touring?

Harry will be joined by a “world-class 10-piece band” on the trek, “performing selections from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.” After an exhaustive search for the right singer, Clifton David Broadbridge was chosen as the man to handle Rogers’ distinctive vocals.

The Legacy tour will begin Feb. 15 in Columbus, Georgia and wrap its way across North America. Major stops include Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Baltimore and Los Angeles. The trek is scheduled to conclude Sept. 25 in St. Louis. A full list of dates can be found below.

Legacy - A Pink Floyd Show, 2027 Tour Dates

Feb. 15 - Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Feb. 17 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

Feb. 19 - Fort Myers, FL @ Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Feb. 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Feb. 21 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Feb. 26 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Feb. 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth

Feb. 28 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

March 2 - Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner

March 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 4 - Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

March 6 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 9 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

March 10 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 12 - Midland, MI @ Midland Center for the Arts

March 13 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

March 14 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

March 18 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 19 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

March 20 - San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center

March 21 - Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center for Performing Arts

April 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

April 7 - Scranton, PA @ Scranton Cultural Center

April 9 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

April 10 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

April 13 - Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

April 14 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

April 16 - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

April 18 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

April 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

April 21 - Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

April 23 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

April 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Live Ottawa

April 26 - Baltimore, MD @ The Paramount Baltimore

April 27 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

April 29 - Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre

April 30 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

May 1 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

May 2 - Wilmington, NC @ CFCC's Wilson Center

Aug. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 2 - Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center

Sept. 4 - Portland (Troutdale), OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Sept. 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 12 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Sept. 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sept. 19 - Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept. 24 - Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace

Sept. 25 - St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox