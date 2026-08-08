Kansas has continued building on a previously announced 12-show headlining tour that will take them through the fall.

The shows still begin and end in Pennsylvania, with visits on Sept. 29 in York and Nov. 14 in Lansdowne, but eight more concerts now dot the 2026 calendar. Kansas has also confirmed their March 2027 appearance on Cruise to the Edge, sailing out of Miami.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. New shows are in bold. Head over to the official Kansas website for more information and tickets.

Where Is Kansas Playing in 2026?

In the meantime, there are some 20 dates left on Kansas' shared tour with Deep Purple. These shows continue through Sept. 12. Kansas earlier played a series of concerts this year with 38 Special, as well.

It's also been a busy period for Kansas outside of concert halls. Classic-era drummer Phil Ehart examined his life and long career with the memoir I Am Phil, released in April. "This is not primarily the story of the band Kansas," Ehart argues in the book. "Rather, it's the story of one man's contribution to that band."

The classic-era Kansas lineup on stage in 1978 in New York City. (Michael Putland, Getty Images) Kansas

They've endured several recent lineup changes. Stalwart guitarist Rich Williams stepped away – but he insisted he wasn't retiring, just "slowing down." He was replaced by Scott Bernard, who had already been filling in when needed over the previous summer.

Frontman Ronnie Platt battled through a cancer diagnosis in 2025. He's been with Kansas for more than a decade and appeared on both 2016's The Prelude Implicit and 2020's The Absence of Presence. Fellow recent substitute Dan McGowan officially replaced bassist Billy Greer, after some 40 years with Kansas.

READ MORE: Top 10 Kansas Songs

Ehart suffered a "major heart attack" in 2024, and has also left the road. But Ehart and Williams, both of whom had been with the group since 1973, are still officially listed as members of Kansas.

In fact, Ehart and Williams staged a surprise 2025 reunion with fellow classic-era members Kerry Livgren and Dave Hope in Kansas, where the band formed back in the '70s. They joined the current lineup in Bonner Springs for encore renditions of "Hold On" and "Carry on Wayward Son."

Kansas With Deep Purple 2026 Tour

8/8 – Clearwater, FL @ The Daycare Sound

8/9 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

8/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

8/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/15 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

8/17 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

8/18 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

8/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

8/21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob

8/22 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino

8/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre

8/25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

8/27 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

8/31 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

9/2 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *

9/4 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley *

9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

9/6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

9/8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp *

9/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood

9/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

9/12 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

* with Jefferson Starship

Listen to Ronnie Platt on the 'UCR Podcast'

Kansas's 2026 Headline Dates

9/29 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

9/30 - Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

10/2 - Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

10/4 - Dallas, TX @ State Fair of Texas 2026

10/7 - Fresno, CA @ Big Fresno Fair *

10/9 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/10 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Casino

10/13 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

10/15 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 16 - Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center

Oct. 21 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

10/23 - Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino

10/24 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

10/30 - Marietta, OH @ People's Bank Theatre

10/31 - Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

11/1 - New Philadelphia, OH @ Performing Arts Center at Kent State

11/12 - Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

11/13 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

11/14 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

4/2/2027 - Miami, FL @ Cruise to the Edge 2027

* = With Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas