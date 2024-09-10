Kansas Has Found a Replacement for Their Longtime Bassist

Kansas turned to a familiar figure when replacing bassist and co-lead vocalist Billy Greer, who retired last week after nearly 40 years in the lineup. Dan McGowan, a recent sub for Greer, will take over.

A native of southern New Jersey, McGowan previously played bass with Kansas keyboardist Tom Brislin's band Gold Rotation. His promotion means Kansas has completely rebuilt its rhythm section this year after stalwart drummer Phil Ehart's recent health issues led to his replacement in February by long-time drum tech Eric Holmquist.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining Kansas," McGowan said in an official statement. "I am also deeply aware of the gigantic shoes that I will be filling. [Early-era Kansas bassist] Dave Hope and Billy Greer are among the best musicians in rock history."

McGowan remains a member of the Tea Club, a progressive rock band, with his brother Patrick. Their sixth album is due later this year. McGowan also does all of the cover artwork.

Still, his passion for this new gig is evident. "I want the fans to know that I love the music of Kansas, and I hold it in highest reverence," McGowan said. "I am committed to doing justice to the band's incredible legacy, and I am so grateful for this unbelievable opportunity!"

Joining just before 1986's surprise comeback Power, Greer had appeared on stage with Kansas for more than 2,300 concerts before leaving in early September after a show in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Only Ehart and guitarist Rich Williams have had longer tenures. More recently, Greer also served as the group's in-concert emcee.