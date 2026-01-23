Kansas drummer Phil Ehart, a cofounding member of the group, has announced that he will release I Am Phil, his new memoir, in April.

“I didn’t want to write a book that hid behind mythology,” Ehart shared in a statement. “This is my story as I lived it—messy, meaningful, and real.”

Fans who know the story of Kansas will be well aware that it's quite a tale. To that end, Ehart worked diligently to carefully chronicle his history of more than five decades with the group. It's a journey which has carried them all over the world, thanks to classic songs like "Carry on Wayward Son," "Dust in the Wind, "Point of Know Return" (which he co-wrote) and many, many others.

'I Am Phil' Offers an 'Unfiltered' Look at Ehart's Career

As he detailed in the book announcement, he wanted his memoir to be more than just an accounting of the glory years of platinum albums and sold-out arenas. While I Am Phil certainly delivers that fly on the wall perspective, the drummer knew he wanted to go deeper.

"In these pages, Ehart speaks plainly about the triumphs and the toll: the creative breakthroughs, the personal costs, the doubts, the discipline, and the moments that nearly broke him," the advance details on the memoir promise. "He addresses fame without gloss, success without bravado, and faith, fear, and failure without disguise. From recounting humble beginnings in the jungles of Southeast Asia to the massive heart attack that nearly took his life, the result is a memoir that feels less like a legend recounting history and more like a trusted friend telling the truth."

Is Kansas Touring in 2026?

Definitely. Though Ehart remains off the road after having a major heart attack in early 2024, he and the other legacy members of Kansas continue to play with the group when possible.

The band logged close to 80 shows in 2025 (a figure which put them on UCR's list of bands that played the most concerts last year). It's no small feat when you consider that they had to shift some planned road work due to singer Ronnie Platt's unexpected bout with cancer.

They'll stay on that path here in 2026 and have already played several gigs here in the new year. Kansas will be back on stage tonight in Spokane, Washington and have close to 20 additional dates currently announced as their schedule continues to take shape.

Fans can pre-order I Am Phil now at Ehart's official website.

