Kansas is officially adding a new member and he's a familiar face: Scott Bernard has been filling in for stalwart guitarist Rich Williams when needed over the summer.

Williams, who's been with the group since 1973, will remain a member of Kansas. He's simply scaling back on touring. "Scott Bernard is a fantastic guitar player, a great guy, and is my hand-picked choice to help carry on the legacy of the band Kansas," Williams said in an official statement. "I am not stepping down nor retiring, but I am slowing down."

Kansas just wrapped a series of shows with 38 Special, with more headliner concerts beginning later this month. See a complete list of upcoming dates below.

Bernard had a nearly 20-year tenure in Kenny Loggins' band, serving as musical director for the last seven. The Nashville-based Louisiana native has also worked with Michael McDonald, Alan Parsons, Joe Bonamassa, Al Stewart and Richard Marx, among others. "To say that I am excited to join the Kansas family is quite the understatement,” Bernard said in an official statement. "As a lifelong Kansas fan, their music has been an integral part of my musical upbringing."

Williams and Bernard are joined in the current Kansas lineup by vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon and bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan. Eric Holmquist is still filling in while co-founding drummer Phil Ehart recovers from a major heart attack. Platt has also been dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Why Is Rich Williams Not Touring With Kansas?

Williams said he's been hampered by an eye issue. "Macular degeneration has made travel increasingly difficult to the point where it impedes my ability to get to as many shows as I want," Williams said. "I will still be at, and perform at, as many concerts as I can. Adding Scott as a member of Kansas, alongside Zak Rizvi on guitar, allows the shows that I'm not at, and Kansas, to go on well into the future. When we all three are there, we will all perform."

The first concert Bernard ever attended as a teenager was Kansas. "I have closely followed their career ever since," he said. "They were and remain my favorite band ever. I am deeply humbled to be chosen to help perpetuate their legacy, which is both a privilege and a surreal experience."

Kansas 2025 Tour Dates

8/22 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

8/23 – Farmington, PA @ Timber Rock Amphitheater

8/24 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor (Rescheduled from 6/7)

8/29 – Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Amphitheatre

9/4 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

9/5 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts - Mary Stuart Rogers Theater

9/6 – Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort and Casino

9/10 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center

9/12 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show: Agua Caliente Casino

9/13 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Resorts and Casinos: Wild Horse Pass

9/19 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

9/21 – Grand Island, NE @ Heartland Events Center at the Nebraska State Fair

9/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

9/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

10/1 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre - PA

10/2 – Williamsport, PA @ Journey Bank Community Arts Center

10/4 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center: Parx Casino and Racing

10/9 – Lexington, KY @ CommonSpirit Health Stage at Gatton Park

10/16 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

10/18 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/2 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/7 – Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino Des Plaines

11/8 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

11/9 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre - PA

11/15 – Rama, ON, CA @ Casino Rama (Rescheduled from 5/30)

11/16 – Kitchener, ON, CA @ Centre in the Square Ontario

11/21 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa: The Joint (Rescheduled from 2/14)

11/22 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater (Rescheduled from 2/15)

12/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

12/6 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino

12/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre San Antonio

1/30 – Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center