Kansas’ Ronnie Platt Plots Return After Successful Cancer Battle

Kansas singer Ronnie Platt revealed he has been given the all-clear from doctors after being diagnosed with cancer two months ago.

Platt, 63, said he was looking forward to getting back on stage with his colleagues, with the band set to return to action on Apr. 4 in Ivins, Utah.

“‘You can return to work without restrictions.’ To me? That is music to my ears!” the vocalist wrote in a social media post.

“Today was my post surgery follow-up with my surgeon. I have been given the all clear!

“It’s hard to believe that less than two months ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer… It really was just a bump in the road! Thank you so much for your prayers, your positive vibes, and encouraging and hopeful messages.”

He concluded: “I can’t wait for April 4, where I once again will be able to say, ‘Good evening and welcome to Kansas!’”

Kansas to Tour With 38 Special

After announcing his diagnosis in February, Platt issued an update, saying: “Before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate [and] it has not spread. It’s contained to my thyroid… I just have to have my thyroid removed. [I'll] go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.”

Kansas had been forced to cancel two shows in February and March, and also to reschedule two shows until November. After resuming on Apr. 4 they’ll play four more standalone shows before commencing a summer tour with 38 Special, Jefferson Starship and the Outlaws.

Dave Mason is also scheduled to take part, but recently canceled all dates for March, April and May after being diagnosed with a serious infection. No announcement has been made to date regarding his progress.