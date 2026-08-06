Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Styx Lead ‘Madden NFL 27′ Soundtrack

Songs from Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Styx, Metallica and the White Stripes will be part of the massive soundtrack for Madden NFL 27, the 37th edition of the popular video game, which is slated for release on Aug. 13.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, comes out Thursday, Aug. 6, via Apple Music and Spotify.

In all, the game will feature 80 tracks spanning a variety of genres, including classic and contemporary rock, rap, country, pop and EDM.

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The soundtrack, according to manufacturer Electronic Arts, is "designed to reflect the energy and culture surrounding today's NFL, showcasing the artists and sounds shaping the current sports and music landscape."

The selection is, not surprisingly, heavy on stadium-proven anthems, including the 2002 version of Osbourne's "Crazy Train," Styx's "Renegade," the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again," Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls," Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart," Stone Temple Pilots' "Plush," Motorhead's "Ace of Spades," Audioslave's "Cochise" and, of course, the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

"Everyone’s life has its own soundtrack. And whether it’s Metallica, Motley Crue, Motorhead or The Who, we know what these songs are – and how they make us feel – from those very first notes," declares Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts.

"Consider Madden 27’s Stadium Mode to be the ultimate Classic Rock playlist: a specifically curated sonic experience that not only enhances gameplay but will always remind you of how and why great music still matters in your life. These songs put you in the stadium alongside 50,000 of your friends, watching the action on the field and rocking out as one. Nothing can match that feeling, and we’ve captured it."

Other rock acts represented in the game include the Killers ("Mr. Brightside"), Lamb of God ("Into Oblivion"), Yungblud ("Hello Heaven, Hello"), Good Charlotte ("The Anthem"), 311 ("Beautiful Disaster"), Incubus ("Pardon Me"), White Zombie ("More Human Than Human"), Lenny Kravitz ("Like a Jet"), Lit ("My Own Worst Enemy"), Paramore ("Misery Business"), Quicksand ("Fazer"), the Marcus King Band ("Red Door"), the Red Clay Strays ("People Hatin'"), Helmet ("Unsung"), Trivium ("Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr") and Underoath ("Writing on the Walls").

Madden NFL 27 will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S and, for the first time since Madden NFL 13, on a Nintendo platform (Switch 2).

A trailer for Madden NFL 27 can be found via YouTube.com and ea.com. The latter has full game information and information about early access availability.