Justin Hayward, the last surviving classic-era member of the Moody Blues, is returning to the U.S. He'll also play a string of shows in the U.K. later this year, as the Story in Your Eyes Tour continues.

Hayward's stalwart collaborator John Lodge died last October, ending any lingering hopes for a Moody Blues reunion. The group hadn't toured together since 2018.

A complete list of Hayward's 2026 dates, cities and venues can be found below. This trek is named after the Moody Blues' Top 25 U.S. hit single of the same name from 1971's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour. Check out Hayward's official site for more information and tickets.

Where Is Justin Hayward Playing in 2026?

The set lists touch on every era of Hayward's career and include an audience Q&A. Dates begin later this month and continue through September. Hayward returns to the U.K. in October. Key stops along the way include two-night stands at New York's City Winery and London's Cadogan Hall.

Hayward says the intimate nature of these concerts has had an impact on him, too. "I'm finding out things about these songs at the same time," he told ABC. "Some of these things, I've never done onstage before."

The Moody Blues' classic-era lineup, photographed in 1972. (Michael Putland, Getty Images) The Moody Blues' classic-era lineup, photographed in 1972. (Michael Putland, Getty Images)

Lodge and Hayward helped the previously R&B-leaning Moody Blues move toward progressive rock on 1967's platinum-selling Days of Future Passed. They'd become the group's de facto co-leaders by the time their long-time bandmate Ray Thomas died in 2018.

The Moody Blues then lost a trio of other seminal figures in quick succession: Their final active original member Graeme Edge passed away in 2021 and key early figure Denny Laine died in 2023, followed by songwriter and keyboardist Mike Pender in 2024.

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"I don't know if anyone ever noticed that we would mouth words to each other on stage," Hayward remembered last year. "There were many times when, if I caught Ray's eye — or he caught mine — we would break up laughing. Even some small gestures had a meaning for us, and would set us off. It was great. I loved all that, and I miss it."

Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Fall 2026 Tour Dates

8/28 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

8/29 – Lexington, MA U.K. @ Cary Hall

9/1-3 – New York, NY @ City Winery

9/5 – Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall

9/6 – Cranston, RI @ Historic Park Theatre & Event Center

9/8 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

9/9 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

9/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

9/13 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

9/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

9/19 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

9/20 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

10/5 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Birmingham Town Hall

10/7 – Torquay, U.K. @ Princess Theatre

10/8 – Truro, U.K. @ Kingdom Hall for Cornwall

10/10 – Salisbury, U.K. @ Salisbury City Hall

10/12-13 – London, U.K. @ Cadogan Hall

10/14 – Aylesbury, U.K. @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

10/17 – Dunfermline, U.K. @ Alhambra Theatre

10/18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. @ Tyne Theatre & Opera House

10/20 – Bexhill On Sea, U.K. @ De La Warr Pavilion

10/21 – Southend-on-sea, U.K. @ Cliffs Pavilion

10/24 – Basingstoke, U.K. @ The Anvil

4/2/2027 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza's Fred Kavli Theatre

The Moody Blues Albums Ranked From British R&B contenders to symphonic art-rock pioneers, the band's history spans decades. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

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