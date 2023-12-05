Denny Laine, Moody Blues and Wings Co-Founder, Dies at 79

Denny Laine, a co-founder of both the Moody Blues and Wings, has died at the age of 79.

His wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared the news on social media on Tuesday. She had helped set up a GoFundMe page for Laine in September following a battle with interstitial lung disease.

"My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning," she wrote. "I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week."

How Did Denny Laine Die?

She continued: "He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, interstitial lung disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought every day. He was so strong and brave, never complained. All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.

"Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears. I thank you all for sending both of us love and support. It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only be his wife but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability."

Laine was a co-founder of the Moody Blues in 1964 and stayed with the band until 1966. He was the lead singer on the band's first big hit, "Go Now." After he left the British rock group in late 1966, Justin Hayward replaced him and the band took a turn toward more symphonic rock.

For the next few years, Laine played in the bands Electric String Band, Balls and Ginger Baker's Air Force. He also launched a solo career during this period, releasing a pair of singles.

In 1971, Laine joined up with Paul and Linda McCartney to form Wings, the post-Beatles group that became one of the biggest acts of the '70s. He remained with the band until it broke up 10 years later, performing on all of their albums, including Band on the Run, the 1973 chart-topper that was released in the U.S. 50 years to the day of his death. During his time in Wings, Laine often wrote and sang lead. He also released some solo recordings in the '70s.

What Did Denny Laine Do After Wings?

After the breakup of Wings, Laine resumed his solo career, releasing a handful of albums over the years. His last studio work, The Blue Musician, arrived in 2008.

In late September 2023, Hines set up a GoFundMe page to help Laine recover from his critical illness. She noted at the time that he was too weak to even play his guitar. "For the past two months, he’s been in and out of the hospital concerning an illness in his lungs that developed after his short bout with COVID last year,” she wrote.

"He’s had multiple tests, X-rays and scans that are ongoing, along with three surgeries, most recently for a collapsed lung, which includes an inserted chest tube that is temporarily needed until his lung heals. He recently contracted a bacterial infection in his blood, which he is still battling, but seems to be under control.”

Laine's battle with interstitial lung disease worsened over the past two months. "My world will never be the same," Hines concluded her post announcing Laine's death. "Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life - just like him. Thank you, sweetie, for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever."