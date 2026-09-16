October 2026 promises another round of huge expanded reissues, notable new rock albums, books and intriguing live recordings.

An upcoming Beatles box set digs into 1965's Rubber Soul, with 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos. The Who's 1975 album The Who by Numbers is also being expanded. The pending super-deluxe 5CD/Blu-ray box set includes 92 unreleased tracks and mixes by Pete Townshend.

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi is set to release a rare new solo album. From the Dark includes eight new songs and a pair of previously released bonus tracks. Rick Wakeman's Return to the Red Planet is a sequel to 2020's The Red Planet and features singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of late Small Faces and Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott.

More information on these and the rest of the month's upcoming rock albums, movies and books can be found below.

What Rock Releases Will Arrive in October 2026?

The month's list of live albums includes Unbound and Dangerous by the Doors, featuring material from the 1970 tour in support of Morrison Hotel. Elsewhere, Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert focuses on Paul Simon's ongoing comeback, with performances from a 2025 stop in Seattle. Foghat's upcoming Live and Loud Across the U.S.A. was recorded during concerts held in 2024 and 2025.

Watch the ‘Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert’ Trailer

Foreigner is also expanding Head Games with a newly unearthed complete concert from the accompanying tour, along with outtakes and alternate versions. The eight-disc Story of My Life set contains both of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott's '80s solo records along with other unreleased tracks.

Elvis Costello and Motley Crue are returning to their debut albums, augmenting them with tons of previously unheard recordings. Want more? Remember to bookmark UCR's continuously updated list for more details on pending rock releases from throughout the year.

Oct. 2

The Beatles, Rubber Soul (remixed and expanded 4CD and 5LP reissues; 1CD or 1LP black, orange or Zoetrope vinyl versions; and 2CD or 2LP and Blu-ray editions)

Blind Faith: The Birth and Death of a Supergroup, Marc Shapiro (book)

Drink the Sea, Drink the Sea III (featuring R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, Screaming Trees' Barrett Martin and Queens of the Stone Age's Alain Johannes)

Elvis Costello, My Aim Is True (expanded 5CD anniversary reissue)

Foghat, Road Fever: The Complete Bearsville Recordings 1972-1975 (6CD box set)

Hawkwind, In Search of Space (remastered gatefold vinyl edition)

Johnny Marr [The Smiths], The Age of Everything (digital, CD or black, red and limited-edition three-color splatter vinyl editions)

Lee 'Scratch' Perry and Friends, People Funny Boy: The Upsetter Singles 1968-1969 (2CD set)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stadium Arcadium (20th anniversary 4LP canary yellow and apple red vinyl box)

Rush, 2112 (50th anniversary liquid vinyl reissue); The Spirit of Radio: Greatest Hits 1974-1987 (first-ever 2LP or 1LP reissues)

Various artists, Looking for the Magic: American Power Pop in the Seventies (3CD box with Cheap Trick, the Cars, Ramones, Knack, Raspberries, Big Star, Dwight Twilley, others)

READ MORE: Looking Ahead to More Than 90 of Rock's Biggest Fall 2026 Tours

Oct. 6

Alice Cooper: Devil on My Shoulder: A Memoir, Alice Cooper with Daniel Richler (book)

David Byrne: Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up, David Byrne (book)

George Harrison: The Third Eye: Early Photographs, George Harrison, Colm Toibin, others (book)

Rolling Stones: The Rolling Stones: On Tour (Special Slipcase Edition): The Official Celebration of the Greatest Live Band of All Time, Paul Sexton and the Rolling Stones (book)

Talking Heads: Burning Down the House: Talking Heads and the New York Scene That Transformed Rock, Jonathan Gould (book)

Queen: Forever: An Intimate Portrait of Queen's Final Tour, Denis O'Regan (book)

Oct. 7

Queen, Queen Budapest (film in cinemas and IMAX theaters)

Oct. 9

Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings [Rolling Stones], Ultimate Collection (10CD box)

Genesis, From Genesis to Revelation (4CD/Blu-ray box with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes, 2LP/1EP black or clear vinyl, and remixed and remastered 2CD reissues)

Greta Van Fleet, Palace for the People

Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny (solar flare vinyl reissue)

Mike Bloomfield [Bob Dylan, Electric Flag], Dark Road Blues: Santa Cruz 1981

Mike McCready [Pearl Jam/Temple of the Dog], Farewell to Seasons (standard vinyl rock-opera release with hardcover graphic novel)

Paul Simon, The Quiet Celebration Concert (2CD audio companion for concert movie)

Pineapple Thief, Far and Wide (digital, CD, LP and 2CD/Blu-ray editions with Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound and 24/48 stereo mixes)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace: All That Glitters (digital EP release)

Sheryl Crow, Pick You Up

Teenage Fanclub, Do Not Dare to Dream (digital, CD, cassette, black and opaque orange vinyl releases)

Various artists, Clowns and Jugglers: The Songs of Syd Barrett (with Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, David Bowie, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Soft Machine, others)

Oct. 12

Bob Dylan: How Many Roads: A Life of Bob Dylan, Scott Peeples (book)

Oct. 13

Bob Dylan, Through the Open Window, 1956–1963, Sean Wilentz (book)

Grateful Dead: An American Beauty: Grateful Dead 1965–1995, Stuart Krimko and Blair Jackson (book)

U2: All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track, Dionen Clauteaux (book)

Oct. 15

Bob Dylan: Country Bob - Dylan and Country Music, Don Cusic (book)

The Cure: 33 1/3: The Cure's Disintegration, Andi Harriman (book)

Oct. 16

Bill Withers, Just As I Am / Still Bill / +'Justments / Making Music / Live at Carnegie Hall (3CD reissue)

Bruce Cockburn, The Blood of Others (digital, CD and vinyl editions)

Cheap Trick, Dream Police (translucent red vinyl reissue); All Shook Up (translucent magenta vinyl reissue)

Eels, Cookie Happened

Electric Light Orchestra, A New World Record (vinyl reissue)

The Fall, Ersatz GB (15th anniversary blue vinyl reissue)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Magic Boy: The Jimi Hendrix Experience Live at Berkeley (First Show)

Kiss, You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!! (30th anniversary 2LP reissue)

Mars Volta, Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business (digital, CD and vinyl editions)

Richard Thompson, Hippies, Thugs and Heroes (digital, CD and 2LP editions)

Rick Wakeman, Return to the Red Planet (digital, CD, CD/Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and hi-res stereo mixes; and black or clear vinyl LP editions)

Tears for Fears, The Seeds of Love (expanded digital, 3CD or blue marble 2LP vinyl reissues)

Television, Marquee Moon; Adventure (expanded reissues)

Various artists, Before the Gold Rush: An American Country Rock Anthology 1966-1973 (3CD box with Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers)

Oct. 20

AC/DC: AC/DC - Long Way to the Top, Martin Popoff (book)

Joni Mitchell: River of Words: Joni Mitchell at the BBC - A Life on the Airwaves, Joni Mitchell and Tom Hagler (book)

Oct. 22

Iron Maiden: Hello Boys and Girls!, Nicko McBrain (book)

Oct. 23

Bernie Taupin [Elton John], The Sea Has No Mercy (digital, CD and vinyl releases with Brandi Carlile, others]

Dave Clark Five, Glad All Over the World: The Hits and Albums 1964-1965 - Volume 1 (5CD box)

The Doors, Unbound and Dangerous (digital, CD, 2LP color vinyl and Blu-ray editions with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Stereo mixes)

Flower Kings, Hope (digital, CD, 1LP or CD/Blu-ray editions, with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound)

Kim Carnes, Universal Songs: The A&M, EMI America and MCA Years (10CD box)

Marshall Crenshaw, The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87

Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone [Iron Maiden], Children of Madness

Tony Iommi, From the Dark (digital, CD and 2LP black vinyl editions with Queen's Brian May, Jorn Lande and others)

Tom Morello [Rage Against the Machine / Bruce Springsteen], Everyone Gets Everything They Want (digital, CD and vinyl editions)

Van Halen, A Different Kind of Truth (CD and 2LP black or cyrstal-clear 180-gram vinyl reissues)

Oct. 27

Fleetwood Mac: Fleetwood Mac and Rumours: 50 Years, Andrea Swensson (book)

Oct. 28

Oct. 28

Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin on Tour, 1969-1975: The Carl Dunn Photo Archive, Carl Dunn and Marc Roberty (book)

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Back to the Beginning (film in theaters)

Oct. 30

Dave Hill [Slade], Dirty Foot Lane

Focus, Live: 2016-2021 (6CD box set)

Foghat, Live and Loud Across the U.S.A.

Foreigner, Head Games (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray box set reissue with new Dolby Atmos mix)

Kim Wilde, Another Step (expanded 3CD/DVD reissue)

Ministry, Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery)

Motley Crue, Too Fast For Love (45th anniversary 1CD/5LP/cassette/single box-set reissue)

Nickelback, Everything Under the Sun (with Motley Crue guitarist John 5)

Nine Inch Nails, Nine Inch Noize (remixed digital, CD and 2LP releases)

Phil Lynott [Thin Lizzy], The Story of My Life (8CD box set); Fatalistic Attitude (stand-alone vinyl release)

Pink Floyd: Places to Go: A Guide to the Pink Floyd's Cambridge, Glenn Povey and Peder Bernhardt (book)

Primal Scream, Evil Heat (remastered and expanded reissue)

Queen, Queen Budapest (2CD or 3LP vinyl editions; DVD with 5.1 and stereo mixes; Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and stereo mixes)

Queens of the Stone Age, Perfecth

Soft Machine, Slightly All the Time: Recordings 1970-1974 (14CD/3Blu-ray box set)

Various artists, Brass Tacks: A Horn Rock Experience 1968-1975 (3CD box with Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears, Jack Bruce, Atomic Rooster, Manfred Mann, Arthur Brown, others)

The Who, Who by Numbers (super deluxe 5CD/1Blu-ray box reissue)

Widespread Panic, Live From Austin, TX: Redux

November and Beyond

Billy Idol, Billy Idol Should Be Dead (DVD and Blu-ray releases)

Asia, Indigo (compact disc, CD/Blu-ray and 2LP black and blue vinyl releases)

Bryan Adams, How's It Goin' (digital, compact disc, and black or red and white splatter vinyl editions)

Kiss, Rock and Roll Over (expanded 50th anniversary reissue with 4CD/Blu-ray, 6LP/Blu-ray, 1LP Zoetrope picture disc, 1LP black or colored vinyl, and 1CD editions)

SatchVai [Joe Satriani and Steve Vai], The Sea of Emotion

Yngwie Malmsteen, Hell or High Water

Greg Lake [Emerson Lake and Palmer, King Crimson], Live at Hammersmith 5th November 1981: King Biscuit Flower Hour (first-ever 2LP edition with Gary Moore)

Martin Barre, 50 Years of Jethro Tull: Live at the Wildey (4CD box)

Molly Hatchet, Lost Horizon (digital, CD Digipak, black 140g vinyl, and expanded CD/LP editions)

Iron Maiden, Studio Album Collection, Part One: 1980-1992 (50th anniversary 9LP color vinyl box)

Carly Simon, Comes in Waves (vinyl edition)

Saxon, Gods of Thunder