SatchVai – the shredder duo formed by longtime friends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – announced details of their debut album, The Sea of Emotion, set for release on Nov. 6.

The 10-track LP includes the song “Mayhem,” whose video appears below, along with the track listing.

When Vai, at age 13, began taking guitar lessons from Satriani, then 17, in 1973, they soon became good friends. But despite talking about a full-length collaboration on many occasions, it’s taken them 53 years to deliver because of their other successes and commitments.

READ MORE: What to Expect From Joe Satriani and Steve Vai's Joint Album

There was still plenty to learn when the pair began collaborating on “The Sea of Emotion, Part 1” and “Part 2.” Satriani said in a statement: “The biggest surprise was that we write in completely different ways. And that’s what made the project so fun and interesting.”

Larry DiMarzio satchvai

Together with a third section, “The Sea of Emotion” is the beating heart of the record – and it even contains a recording of one of their early teaching sessions.

Watch SatchVai's 'Mayhem' Video

“It illustrates just how far we've come,” Satriani explained. “We’re these two kids who haven’t found our sound yet, but we’ve got enthusiasm. We’re chasing something, and we’re determined.”

Vai said he was energized by the spirit of the music they’d made together. “That’s when I really feel like, ‘Wow, we really did it!’” he said. “It’s a beautiful coming together of me and my friend in a very intimate musical way. That was the reason we did the record.”

SatchVai, 'The Sea of Emotion' Track Listing

1. “Mayhem”

2. “Bronco Freight Train”

3. “Dancing”

4. “The Feeling I Know”

5. “Zoot Suit Riot”

6. “Old Sins Have Long Shadows”

7. “I Wanna Play My Guitar”

8. “The Sea Of Emotion Pt. 1”

9. “The Sea Of Emotion Pt. 2”

10. “The Sea Of Emotion Pt. 3 / Reflections On A Year And A Half”