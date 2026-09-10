Why Bruce Springsteen Won’t Release His Recently Completed Album Yet

Bruce Springsteen explained why fans waiting for the album he’d told them about will have to wait a little longer.

He’d previously said a record would arrive in 2026, but as the year approaches its final quarter, there’s no sign of a release date.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen revealed: “I’m currently working on a couple of records. I did finish one… it is done. I’m in the process of working on this other one, which, because of the nature of the material, felt like it should come out first.

“So that’s the situation I’m in. I’m trying to finish that up, and I’d like to release that first. And then this other record that I made, which is not time-relevant, it can come out at any time and it’ll work.”

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Asked if the completed record featured the E Street Band, he replied: “It’s a surprise!” He added that, while he had no launch date, the music would arrive “hopefully sooner than later, of course.”

The Boss just released a live video titled Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour (Philadelphia Freedom Cut), which consists of seven songs from a concert in May. He explained that he didn’t want to wait until the full movie was ready.

“The whole thing, the pop-up tour, was about immediacy and being in this moment, providing something that I felt an audience, my audience, could use in this moment,” he said.

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“And so as soon as I saw it, I said, ‘This comes out now.’ Everybody said, ‘Well, what do we do with the rest?’ I said, ‘[W]e’ll serialize it.’ … You’ll be getting seven songs or so in four different compartments, and at the end of the day, you’ll have the whole show.”

He went on to say that he’d become more interested in doing shorter tours rather than the mammoth road trips of previous years. “I would like to go out and do 20, 30 shows,” he reported.

“I don’t imagine a 140-show E Street tour will happen again. It’s just, time is too short right now. But I do imagine a good series of simply shorter tours where we touch different places at different times.

“And the band is playing so well. In my opinion, if you saw this show, you saw one of the best shows we’ve ever done. The band is playing so well that we have a happy life there, and that’ll continue.”