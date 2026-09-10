Billy Joel has shared a new update on his health, including the revelation that he underwent brain surgery.

It was May 2025 when Joel went public with the news he’d been diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus. He immediately canceled all of his tour plans at the time so that he could focus on his health.

In a new clip uploaded from his Sirius XM channel, Joel gave an update on his diagnosis and recovery.

“I noticed that my balance was not good,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recalled. “I had this sense of being on a boat, like this rocking motion. I wasn't steady on my feet. I didn't know why that was. And I went to meet with the neurologist and I was diagnosed with having something called normal pressure hydrocephalus, which they used to call water on the brain. Nobody's really sure what causes it, but they're able to diagnose it.”

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Doctors explained to Joel that the condition “could get worse,” so they recommended a procedure to implant a shunt in his brain.

“I said, ‘Well, what does that entail?’” he remembered asking. “Well, we drill a hole through your skull and we stick a shunt inside your brain," the doctor replied. “I said, ‘Nah, I think I'll pass on that.’ I didn't want to do that.”

Billy Joel Says Concerts Were 'Like a Concussion Every Time'

After initially rejecting the idea, Joel decided to educate himself on the procedure.

“I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory,” he explained. “I don't want to lose my marbles. It's hard to tell what's age and what's a condition. So, I agreed to do the shunt and I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain and it actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better.”

“I realized, and the doctors told me [to get the surgery], because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show,” Joel continued. “It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more I played the more shows I did. And I realized that means I shouldn't be doing this right now. I gotta improve.”

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Joel has only given one performance since announcing his condition – a surprise two-song guest appearance with a Billy Joel tribute band in January. He remains focused on his recovery, regardless of how long the process takes.

“They don't want me to stress too much. So, I'm doing physical therapy. I'm doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don't want to lose it,” he remarked. “I know people have heard, ‘Oh, he's got a brain disorder.’ And I'm okay. I just want people to know, don't worry about me. I'm not going anywhere. I'm here. I'm still here.”