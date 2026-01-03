Billy Joel played a surprise two-song set with a Joel tribute band on Friday, marking his first live performance since receiving his brain disorder diagnosis in mid-2025.

You can watch the performance below.

The Piano Man was attending a 30th anniversary celebration for the village of Wellington, Florida, where he owns property. He joined the tribute band Turnstiles (named after Joel’s fourth album) at the Wellington Amphitheater to blaze through “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” he quipped, accompanied onstage by his daughters Della and Remy.

What Brain Disorder Diagnosis Did Billy Joel Receive?

Joel halted all touring plans in May 2025 after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain. Doctors said Joel’s performances exacerbated his condition, "leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel said at the time, “and thank you for understanding."

Joel played his most recent full-length concert on Feb. 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The singer offered a positive health update on a July episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random Podcast. “I feel good," he told the host. "They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling."

"It's not fixed. It's still being worked on," he added. "I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."