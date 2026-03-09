REO Speedwagon and Kevin Cronin reunited for a special surprise performance on Saturday evening (March 7) in Peoria, Illinois, to honor late guitarist Gary Richrath. You can see a gallery of photos below.

Cronin was joined by drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Bruce Hall and keyboardist Neal Doughty for a short set that featured fan favorites like "Ridin' the Storm Out," "Take It on the Run," "Roll With the Changes" plus a cover of Van Morrison's "Gloria." Former vocalist Mike Murphy, who replaced Cronin for a trio of albums in the '70s, also performed with the group, as did Richrath's son, Eric.

Area band Revel on Red also were part of the evening's festivities, with several members sitting in with the REO alumni. It was all for a good cause – honoring the memory of Richrath, a Peoria native. The Peoria Riverfront Museum held a private gala event with 200 invited guests to celebrate the recent opening of the first-ever exhibit and tribute to Richrath.

Murphy and Cronin shared the microphone for that evening's rendition of "Ridin' the Storm Out," a moment which came "complete with a triumphant hug between the two at the end," as Eric Mills of the Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria tells UCR. It was reportedly the first time the two singers had ever played together.

Bruce Hall wrote on his Facebook page that it was an "amazing tribute for Gary at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Being back on stage with Mike, Kevin, Alan and Neal was awesome. Having Gary’s son, Eric, join us made it all the more special," he shared. "We ended the week with a private showing at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Big thanks to Ron Romero for an awesome tour and lunch!! Good things are happening. Long Live REO Speedwagon!!"

How the Reunion Happened

"All six remaining members of REO Speedwagon were invited to attend, and everyone said 'yes' immediately," Mills says. "Original lead singer Terry Luttrell was unable to attend at the last minute. Gary's widow, Justine, was also there and is the person that gave the museum the guitars and other artifacts for the exhibit."

The latest reunion follows on the heels of a previous appearance that members of the group made in the band's hometown of Champaign, Illinois in September of last year. At that time, Gratzer, Hall and Doughty performed with over 400 members of the University of Illinois's massive marching band, with Cronin sharing some words with the fans in attendance prior to the performance.

It was a sign that perhaps relations were starting to mend between Cronin and his former bandmates, after REO Speedwagon stopped touring at the end of 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences." "I'm not sure of the future of REO, but I can say that everyone was getting along well last night and shared a lot of smiles and good memories," Mills tells UCR.

His comments echo similar statements that were made by Gratzer and Doughty, following the September Champaign performance. "You never know," the keyboardist said, when asked if this would be the last time they would all be together. "One never knows," the drummer added. "We don't know. We can't read the future, the magic ball," he chuckled.

What Fans Can Expect From the 'Richrath' Exhibit

The new exhibit opened in late February. Museum officials shared the following details regarding the current exhibition:

Gary Richrath honed the melodic sensibility and aggressive edge that would eventually define the “Midwestern Rock” sound in the assorted bars, halls, and venues of Peoria, Illinois. Prior to becoming the city’s most globally celebrated rock guitarist, Richrath was a fixture in regional bands, most notably the garage band Suburban 9 to 5, where he built a reputation as a local guitar hero.

Joining REO Speedwagon in 1970, he architected their transition from a hard-touring bar band to an arena-rock powerhouse through his work as lead guitarist, songwriter, and visionary who reimagined the band’s configuration. Richrath will forever be remembered for the fiery technique and soulful phrasing that helped define the American soundtrack of the 1970s and 80s.

Our exhibition, Richrath kicks off our Peoria Plays America series which examines the careers of world-renown Peorians. With a look into Gary’s musically formative years in Peoria, the exhibition also features an intimate selection of guitars which figure prominently into his career with REO Speedwagon. Richrath introduces the influence of rock’s most influential Peoria son.