Jon Anderson continues to expand his 2026 tour plans with additional U.S. shows that will start June 23 in Phoenix. He's also added more U.K. dates.

The former Yes frontman is set to join up with the Band Geeks once again for what is turning into a busy year of road work. The previously announced first leg of U.S.concerts for the Yes Epics, Classics & More outing begins April 17 in Connecticut for two nights and continues through early May. The newly added shows will keep Anderson and the Geeks out on tour through July 22 at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Fans in the U.K. will also finally get a chance to see Anderson and his latest band for the first time overseas in September. Four dates have been added to shows that were revealed last month. Tickets for most of the new concerts will go on sale Friday (Mar. 13). See the complete tour schedule below with added dates in bold.

His collaboration with the Band Geeks has been productive. They released 2024's True, their first album together and have been hard at work on a follow-up, which is set to arrive this year. Anderson has been pleased with how the fans have reacted to the latest songs.

"You just sit back and play it over and over. At the end, when you're mixing it, you're thinking, this is such a great song," he told UCR in late 2025. "And on tour, the reaction from the audience was the same. It was like it was a new expression of what I do and I've been doing for years now, with the help of a fine group of musicians who as you know, they're very, very dedicated to making great music."

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, 2026 Tour Dates

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 02 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 05 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

June 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

June 25 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

June 27 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Fred Kavli Theater

June 30 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

July 3 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater

July 5 - Napa, CA @ Meritage Resort and Spa

July 8 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

July 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Agora Theater

July 17 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

July 19 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

July 22 - NYC @ Palladium Times Square

U.K. & Sweden

Sep 6 - Brighton @ Dome

Sep 8 - Portsmouth @ Guildhall

Sep 10 - Oxford @ New Theatre

Sep 13 - Nottingham @ Royal Concert Hall

Sep 15 - Birmingham @ Symphony Hall

Sep 17- Bath @ Forum

Sep 20 - London @ Palladium

Sep 22 - Liverpool @ Philharmonic

Sep 26 - Manchester @ Opera House

Sep 28 - Glasgow @ Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1 - Gateshead @ Glasshouse

Oct 3 - Stockholm @ Cirkus

Oct 5 - Malmö @ Slagthuset