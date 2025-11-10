Jon Anderson Announces 2026 Tour Dates

Jon Anderson is heading back out on tour for a fresh round of tour dates starting in April in Connecticut.

The former Yes vocalist will once again be joined by the Band Geeks, an appropriately named group of players led by Blue Oyster Cult bassist Richie Castellano, who also is the musical director for the collective. The initial first leg begins with two shows at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut on April 17 and April 18 and will continue through May 7, where the trek is presently set to wrap up at the Royal Oak Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14 and you can see the full dates below.

How Anderson Met the Band Geeks

As Jon told UCR in 2024, he saw a video of the Band Geeks performing the Yes classic "Heart of the Sunrise" and knew he'd found the next group he wanted to play music with. "I got in touch with Richie and said, 'You guys are so damn good, why don't we go on tour?'," the singer recalled. "He said, 'What?' I said, 'Yeah, we could go on tour and do Yes epics and classics! I'd love to do 'Gates of Delirium,' 'Awaken,' 'Close to the Edge' and who knows what else?'"

"He kind of freaked out on me and said, 'Okay!' He was the guy who actually put it all together. [The band] rehearsed like crazy, so when I went over to start the rehearsal [in] August, it's an old saying, 'My gas was flabbered'," he laughed. "I was flabbergasted that they can play [all of the Yes music] so beautifully well."

Watch Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Perform 'And You and I'

They Quickly Made an Album as Well

After an initial run of shows in 2023, the prog legend eventually found himself in the studio with the Band Geeks. 2024's True was an album which brought together multiple eras of the sound and sonics of Anderson's past with Yes. It seamlessly blended elements of what he'd done on albums like 1983's 90125 with his classic '70s work.

True also added a couple of new epics to Anderson's catalog as well, including "Once Upon a Dream," a 16-minute+ opus, which he told us brought a sense of deja vu in the way it came together. "It was conceived more or less spontaneously. It was actually the last song we finished putting together and it still felt a little bit quirky in the middle section and then I tried another version idea and sent it to Richie," he explained. "Over a period of two days, we stuck it together with Super Glue. [Laughs] That’s what happens with music. You know, you can jump back to ‘Close to the Edge,’ how was that created? We didn’t just record it in one afternoon, no, it was done in sections. This was exactly the same principle that eventually the music took over. I know it sounds crazy, but I think the music just took over."

Fans will be happy to know that Anderson and the Band Geeks are looking to add additional musical chapters to what they began with True. They're currently in pre-production for a new album that will be released sometime in 2026.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, 2026 Tour Dates

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 02 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 05 - Troy, N.Y. @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre