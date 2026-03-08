On Friday night in Denver, Black Label Society busted out a rare Ozzy Osbourne cover.

It was "No More Tears," a song they haven't played live since 2001. Fortunately, the entire concert was filmed by a fan in the front row. Below, you can watch the moment they launched into "No More Tears," as well as view a complete set list from the show.

Black Label Society is currently touring North America until mid-May.

Zakk Wylde's Upcoming Tribute Song to Ozzy

Later this month, Black Label Society will release a new album called Engines of Demolition. On it is a song Zakk Wylde wrote in honor of the late Osbourne.

"When we got off the road, after we laid Ozzy to rest...I got home, I sat in our little library room and there was a book of Ozzy up there," he recently explained to People. "I was just looking at it, and I had the headphones on. It was probably at 1:00 in the morning...I was just listening...and then I said, 'All right, let me see what I'm going to write here.' And then I was just looking at a book of Ozzy and then I just wrote those lyrics."

Engines of Demolition will arrive on March 27.

"Lyrically," Wylde continued, "if the song touches somebody because they lost their mom or dad or somebody they love… if the song touches them and they're like, 'Zakk, the lyrics actually felt like they were speaking to me,' so that's all that matters, man."

Black Label Society - March 6, 2026, Denver, Colorado Set List (via setlist.fm)

1. "Funeral Bell"

2. "Name in Blood"

3. "Destroy & Conquer"

4. "A Love Unreal"

5. "Heart of Darkness"

6. "No More Tears" (Ozzy Osbourne cover, first performance since 2001)

7. "In This River"

8. "The Blessed Hellride"

9. "Broken and Blind"

10. "Set You Free"

11. "Fire It Up"

12. "Suicide Messiah"

13. Guitar Solo

14. "Stillborn"