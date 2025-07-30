Ozzy Osbourne's fans got their last chance to say goodbye to the heavy metal legend at a Wednesday morning funeral procession in his childhood hometown of Birmingham, England.

You can see dozens of photos from the event below.

Osbourne's cortege slowly drove through the downtown streets, which were packed with fans cheering his name and throwing roses in his direction. A marching band played upbeat versions of "Iron Man" and "Crazy Train," in line with the signer's wishes that his farewell not turn into a "mope fest."

Read More: Artists Honor Ozzy Osbourne with Concert Dedications and Live Covers

Of course, tears couldn't be avoided. When the procession arrived at the bridge and bench named after Black Sabbath, Osbourne's wife Sharon and children including Jack and Kelly emerged from their cars to marvel at the huge numbers of flowers and notes that have been left behind by fans since Osbourne's July 22 death.

Sharon was clearly overcome by emotion, leaning heavily on her children as they laid their own flowers at the tribute site. The procession then slowly drove away, presumably to the private funeral which is being held at an undisclosed location. The crowd cheered "we love you, Sharon" repeatedly.

Osbourne, who had been battling Parkinson's, back injuries and numerous other maladies in recent years, died just 17 days after performing at the massive Back to the Beginning farewell concert, which featured a wide range of heavy metal's biggest stars paying tribute to the singer.