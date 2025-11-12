Black Label Society Announces 2026 North American Tour
Zakk Wylde will be doing double duty as Black Label Society embarks on an epic North American tour with Zakk Sabbath, his old school Black Sabbath tribute band, as direct support. Dark Chapel is the opener for all of the dates.
The trek is set to launch Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas and will continue through May 14 where it is presently scheduled to wrap at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Complete tour dates are below. Tickets go on sale Friday (Nov. 14) and you can find more information at the band's official website.
What Has Zakk Wylde Been Doing Lately?
The longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and collaborator has been busy in 2025. He spent the bulk of the year touring with Pantera. The heavy metal group, now featuring Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante as added members, continued to play shows with Metallica on the band's ongoing M72 trek before starting their own headlining run this past summer. Black Label Society has also released three singles, starting with 2024's "The Gallows" and is finalizing an upcoming album that will be announced soon.
In July, Wylde found himself on stage once again at Back to the Beginning with "the boss," his nickname for Osbourne. The metal legend took the stage for a triumphant set at the all-star tribute to his life and music in Birmingham, England. Shockingly, less than a month later, the Prince of Darkness was gone.
It's something that the guitarist was surprised by. “I wasn’t thinking when we were doing the show that this was the last time I’m going to be doing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ with the boss or this is the last time I’m going to play ‘Crazy Train’ with him or anything like that,” Wylde told NJ.com recently. “I was just going, ‘Let’s do this and let’s have a good time,’ like always.”
He'll be well-oiled for the 2026 road work. Wylde is currently out playing headlining dates with Zakk Sabbath that will end Dec. 16 in San Diego.
Watch Black Label Society's 'Broken and Blind' Video
Black Label Society, North American Tour 2026
Feb. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Mar. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
Mar. 03 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District
Mar. 04 - North Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City
Mar. 06 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Mar. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
Mar. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Mar. 12 - Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
Mar. 13 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Mar .14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Mar. 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
Mar. 19 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Mar. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar. 25 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
Mar. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Mar. 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Mar. 31 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
April 02 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 03 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
April 04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
April 09 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
May 11 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 12 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
