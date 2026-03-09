John Fogerty has extended his ongoing Legacy Tour into October, adding a string of shared concerts with Steve Winwood. Major stops include Atlantic City, Boston, Chicago and Miami, among others.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The new Winwood dates are followed by an asterisk.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday, March 13. Presales begin at 10AM local time on Tuesday, March 10. For more information and other tour updates, head over to John Fogerty's official website.

When Was Steve Winwood's Last Tour?

These concerts with Winwood will follow Fogerty's reception of the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor given by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The gala is set for June 11 in New York City. Fogerty's most recent album was 2025's Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which featured new versions of 20 of his best-known songs recorded with his family band.

Winwood played a short series of U.S. concerts last September, following a longer run of 2024 support shows with the Doobie Brothers. His most recent major tour dates back to 2018. It's been even longer since he was in the studio: Winwood's last studio album was 2008's Top 20 U.S. hit Nine Lives. He'd planned a shared tour with Steely Dan in 2020 before the pandemic.

John Fogerty 2026 Tour Dates

4/14 - CDMX, Mexico @ Festival Vive Latino 2026

4/18-21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

6/26 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/3 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

9/5 - Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

9/6 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center *

9/8 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

9/9 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

9/11 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort *

9/12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

9/13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery *

9/15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts *

9/16 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/18 - St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

9/19 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound *

9/20 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

10/2 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

*-with Steve Winwood