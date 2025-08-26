John Fogerty Announces More ‘Legacy Tour’ Dates
John Fogerty has announced more concerts that will be part of his 2025 Legacy Tour.
A handful of show dates were previously revealed, but now, 11 more concerts have been added to the schedule, starting with a show on Halloween in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The last of the new dates will take place on Nov. 14 in Boston.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Those marked with asterisks will go on sale on Aug. 27.
Why Is It Called the Legacy Tour?
The trek is named as such because Fogerty recently released a new album titled Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.
The release includes 20 tracks in which Fogerty and his family band recorded CCR tunes as close to their original arrangements as possible — a strategic move (made famous in recent years by pop singer Taylor Swift) to circumvent issues who owns the song's master tapes. Two years ago, Fogerty finally won a long legal battle over the songs’ publishing rights.
John Fogerty, The Legacy Tour Dates
Aug. 30 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Sept. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Music Festival
Sept. 29 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
Oct. 1 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino
Oct. 31 - Atlantic City, NJ* @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
Nov. 1 - Salem, VA* @ Salem Civic Center
Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN* @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA* @ The Fox Theatre
Nov. 5 - Durham, NC* @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA* @ The Dome
Nov. 8 - Bethlehem, PA* @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
Nov. 9 - Oxon Hill, MD* @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 12 - Newark, NJ* @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Nov. 13 - Uncasville, CT* @ Mohegan Sun
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA* @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*On sale Wednesday, Aug 27 at 10 a.m. local