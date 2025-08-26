John Fogerty has announced more concerts that will be part of his 2025 Legacy Tour.

A handful of show dates were previously revealed, but now, 11 more concerts have been added to the schedule, starting with a show on Halloween in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The last of the new dates will take place on Nov. 14 in Boston.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Those marked with asterisks will go on sale on Aug. 27.

Why Is It Called the Legacy Tour?

The trek is named as such because Fogerty recently released a new album titled Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.

The release includes 20 tracks in which Fogerty and his family band recorded CCR tunes as close to their original arrangements as possible — a strategic move (made famous in recent years by pop singer Taylor Swift) to circumvent issues who owns the song's master tapes. Two years ago, Fogerty finally won a long legal battle over the songs’ publishing rights.

John Fogerty, The Legacy Tour Dates

Aug. 30 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Sept. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Music Festival

Sept. 29 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

Oct. 1 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

Oct. 31 - Atlantic City, NJ* @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

Nov. 1 - Salem, VA* @ Salem Civic Center

Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN* @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA* @ The Fox Theatre

Nov. 5 - Durham, NC* @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA* @ The Dome

Nov. 8 - Bethlehem, PA* @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

Nov. 9 - Oxon Hill, MD* @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 12 - Newark, NJ* @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Nov. 13 - Uncasville, CT* @ Mohegan Sun

Nov. 14 - Boston, MA* @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*On sale Wednesday, Aug 27 at 10 a.m. local