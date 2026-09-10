Pink Floyd’s Gold ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Guitar Pick Can Be Yours for $7,800

Pink Floyd has collaborated with the British Royal Mint to extend the range of collectables inspired by the classic The Dark Side of the Moon album artwork.

Newly added to the top of the range is a solid gold guitar pick, adorned with the cover's prism design, which is limited to 10 units and is on sale for £4,750 – about $7,800.

The plectrum can be kept in its presentation case to be admired, but it’s also designed to be used by guitar players.

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The range now includes a silver pick (£130/$175), a copper pick (£40/$55), along with the previously-released £5 coin (£19/$25) and a limited-edition 1oz gold proof coin (£5,300/$7,200).

The Royal Mint – which traces its history back to 886 AD – said of the gold pick: “Fusing precious metal craftsmanship with progressive rock artistry, this plectrum is amongst the first of its kind. A must-have collector’s piece for Pink Floyd fans, its tactile, beveled edge makes this plectrum a fully functional accessory for the guitar.”

Why Did The Royal Mint Collaborate with Pink Floyd?

The Mint have previously presented the Who, Elton John and Queen coins, among others. When the first items in the Floyd range were announced in May 2026, director of commemorative coins, Rebecca Morgan, said: “Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations.

“The iconic prism is instantly recognizable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves. Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we’re incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever.”