Hear Keith Richards Cover ‘Bright Lights, Big City’ for Grand Theft Auto VI

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has unveiled a new cover of “Bright Lights, Big City,” the blues classic originally recorded by Jimmy Reed.

The rendition was recorded for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the soundtrack to the upcoming new edition of the popular video game.

The tune chugs along to a classic blues riff, with drums and guitar powering the minimalist arrangement. Richards’ grizzled, distinctive vocals feel both weathered and wise as he sings: “Bright lights, big city went to my baby's head / Bright lights, a big city gone to my baby's head / I tried to tell the woman, but she don't believe a word I said.” Listen to Richards' version of "Bright Lights, Big City" below.

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Richards is one of many popular musicians featured on the eclectic soundtrack to Grand Theft Auto VI. Country star Morgan Wallen, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro and rappers Yung Lean and Travis Scott are among the other artists, with further more still to be revealed. The full 34-song album officially arrives Nov. 19.

Keith Richards' High Praise of Jimmy Reed

Reed released his original version of “Bright Lights, Big City” in 1961. Richards has long been an admirer of the blues legend's work, describing him as a “genius”

“He was totally unique amongst even all of the other 1950s and ’60s bluesmen out of Chicago,” Richards noted. “He has such a distinctive sound. It was almost as if he was laying out to you. Like, ‘Look, it’s really not hard to do. You’ve just got to relax and get into it’.”

“There are thousands and thousands of Blues players out there and to find a unique sound and a way to play it is an extra touch of genius,” Richards continued. “Jimmy Reed had it.”