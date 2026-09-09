Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns for 30 Years of Holiday Spectacle This Winter
Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its winter tour dates.
The group's annual holiday-themed shows will launch in mid-November and run through the end of the year.
A promotional video for the upcoming tour is available below.
Watch Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Video for 2026 Winter Tour
This year's performances will mark the 30th anniversary of their popular "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" show with multiple concerts.
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"Thirty years in, we never take a single person in that audience for granted," said TSO music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli in a press release announcing the new tour dates.
"With the economy the way that it is right now, it shouldn't be a mortgage payment for a family to come out to see us. Paul O'Neill [TSO's late creator, lyricist and composer] was very adamant about giving people in the audience more 'show' than they could've even imagined, and that's what we do every year.
"We reimagine the show, we rebuild it, we make it bigger than last year so people come back again. I want you to look and go, 'Oh my God, they outdid themselves one more time!' We want to make sure you guys can come out and celebrate because you and everyone in that audience are the greatest fans in the world."
Where Is Trans-Siberian Orchestra Playing in Winter 2026?
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play more than 50 cities during their six-week winter tour.
Most cities have multiple showtimes, both afternoon and evening sets, and several days feature two touring groups performing concerts in different cities across North America.
The 2026 performances will start on Nov. 19 with two shows in Green Bay. From there, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play dates in Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Minneapolis before wrapping up on Dec. 30 with two performances in St. Louis.
Fan club pre-sales start on Thursday and Friday, with national and local pre-sales beginning on Sept. 17.
All of the dates for Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2026 "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve " winter tour are below.
More information, including tickets, is available on the band's website.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Winter Tour 2026
Nov. 19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 19 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00PM
Nov. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 22 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre - 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - 7:30PM
Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 27 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 27 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena - 2:00PM & 7:00PM
Nov. 28 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Nov. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:30PM & 8:00PM
Nov. 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3PM & 8:00PM
Nov. 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:30PM
Dec. 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 3 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:30PM
Dec. 3 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:00PM
Dec. 4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena - 7:00PM
Dec. 5 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 5 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 9 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 7:30PM
Dec. 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - 7:00PM
Dec. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center - 7:30PM
Dec. 10 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - 7:00PM
Dec. 11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 16 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:30PM
Dec. 16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - 7:00PM
Dec. 17 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:30PM
Dec. 17 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00PM
Dec. 18 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena - 7:00PM
Dec. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 19 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - 2:30PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 20 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 2:45PM & 8:00PM
Dec. 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 30 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
Dec. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 3PM & 7:30PM
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci