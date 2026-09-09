Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its winter tour dates.

The group's annual holiday-themed shows will launch in mid-November and run through the end of the year.

A promotional video for the upcoming tour is available below.

Watch Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Video for 2026 Winter Tour

This year's performances will mark the 30th anniversary of their popular "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" show with multiple concerts.

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"Thirty years in, we never take a single person in that audience for granted," said TSO music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli in a press release announcing the new tour dates.

"With the economy the way that it is right now, it shouldn't be a mortgage payment for a family to come out to see us. Paul O'Neill [TSO's late creator, lyricist and composer] was very adamant about giving people in the audience more 'show' than they could've even imagined, and that's what we do every year.

"We reimagine the show, we rebuild it, we make it bigger than last year so people come back again. I want you to look and go, 'Oh my God, they outdid themselves one more time!' We want to make sure you guys can come out and celebrate because you and everyone in that audience are the greatest fans in the world."

Where Is Trans-Siberian Orchestra Playing in Winter 2026?

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play more than 50 cities during their six-week winter tour.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra trans-siberian orchestra 2026

Most cities have multiple showtimes, both afternoon and evening sets, and several days feature two touring groups performing concerts in different cities across North America.

The 2026 performances will start on Nov. 19 with two shows in Green Bay. From there, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play dates in Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Minneapolis before wrapping up on Dec. 30 with two performances in St. Louis.

Jason McEachern trans-siberian orchestra

Fan club pre-sales start on Thursday and Friday, with national and local pre-sales beginning on Sept. 17.

All of the dates for Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2026 "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve " winter tour are below.

More information, including tickets, is available on the band's website.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Winter Tour 2026

Nov. 19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 19 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00PM

Nov. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 22 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre - 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - 7:30PM

Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 27 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 27 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena - 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Nov. 28 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:30PM & 8:00PM

Nov. 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3PM & 8:00PM

Nov. 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:30PM

Dec. 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 3 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:30PM

Dec. 3 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:00PM

Dec. 4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena - 7:00PM

Dec. 5 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 5 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 9 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 7:30PM

Dec. 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - 7:00PM

Dec. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center - 7:30PM

Dec. 10 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - 7:00PM

Dec. 11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 16 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:30PM

Dec. 16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - 7:00PM

Dec. 17 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:30PM

Dec. 17 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00PM

Dec. 18 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena - 7:00PM

Dec. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 19 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 20 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 2:45PM & 8:00PM

Dec. 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 3PM & 7:30PM