Listen to An Unreleased Phil Lynott Demo Recorded Just Before He Died

A previously unreleased ‘80s-stye power ballad which Phil Lynott recorded weeks before his death was the first track to appear from an upcoming box set containing more rarities.

“Can’t Get Away” features the Thin Lizzy icon’s longtime friend and sometime colleague Huey Lewis on backing vocals, and the American singer’s future News bandmate Chris Hayes on guitar.

While the demo has been bootlegged in the past, it’s the first time an official version has appeared. It can be heard below.

READ MORE: The Night Phil Lynott Played His Final Thin Lizzy Shows

The eight-CD set titled The Story of My Life will be released on Oct. 30, containing Lynott’s two ‘80s records Solo in Soho and The Philip Lynott Album. Among the rarities is the unreleased Fatalistic Attitude LP, which his label rejected for its dark vibe, and which was modified to become the Lynott Album.

“Compiled by renowned Thin Lizzy archivist Nick Sharp and released with the full support of the Philip Lynott estate, this expansive eight-disc set brings together Lynott's complete solo recordings alongside a wealth of material from the archives,“ UMR/Mercury said in a statement.

Listen to Phil Lynott’s Unreleased ‘Can’t Get Away’ Demo

The collection features solo demos, tracks recorded by his post-Lizzy bands Blackmail and Grand Slam, unreleased collaborations with Gary Moore and others, plus previously unheard rehearsals for Lynott’s 1982 solo tour.

“Many [tracks are] available officially for the first time,” according to the release. “Presented in deluxe packaging, The Story of My Life also features an extensive booklet with new sleeve notes by Mark Blake (Mojo), alongside rare photographs and memorabilia, making this the most comprehensive collection of Philip Lynott's solo recordings ever released.”

The box set is available for pre-order now.