Molly Hatchet will play a string of concerts from Pennsylvania and Tennessee to Michigan and California, before releasing their first album since 2010's Justice.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a preview of more than 80 of rock's biggest fall tours. For more information and tickets, go to Molly Hatchet's official website. Lost Horizon is due on Nov. 27. The artwork, track listing and their lead single "Dixie Highway" is also below.

The 12-song Lost Horizon was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, which long-time Molly Hatchet guitarist and songwriter Bobby Ingram called a dream come true. "In Studio 2, to be precise – that's exactly where the Beatles worked 60 years ago," he said in an official statement. "To me, it was an incredibly emotional experience to cut the new Molly Hatchet album under such awesome conditions."

When Does Molly Hatchet's Tour Begin?

Molly Hatchet was formed in the early-'70s in Jacksonville, Florida. The group is best known for a trio of platinum-selling albums at the turn of the '80s, including 1978's Molly Hatchet, 1979's Flirtin' With Disaster and 1980's Beatin' the Odds that featured Danny Joe Brown and then Jimmy Farrar on lead vocals.

READ MORE: Top 10 Molly Hatchet Songs

Both Ingram and Molly Hatchet keyboardist John Galvin came on board later in the '80s, as late original guitarist Dave Hlubek initially cycled out of the lineup. Ingram and Galvin are joined on Lost Horizon by bassist Tim Lindsey, drummer Garrett Ramsden and vocalist Parker Lee.

"Garrett has brought a breath of fresh air to the band, and Parker brings to mind a young Danny Joe Brown, our unforgotten original singer," Ingram added. "Both are perfect for our kind of Southern rock and have been instrumental in making Lost Horizon one of our most emotional and profound albums to date."

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Pre-ordering for the new album is already already underway. Molly Hatchet's most recent song, 2023's stand-alone release "Firing Line," has been updated for Lost Horizon. Now "Dixie Highway" joins a rich history of singles that also includes 1980's "Flirtin' with Disaster," 1981's "Bloody Reunion" and 1984's "Satisfied Man."

"This song in many ways is a true story of growing up in the south and living life on the edge," Ingram said. "We were fearless and ran with the wind. Driving down a famous highway in Florida with the pedal to the metal, looking in the rear view mirror to see what was passed by."

Molly Hatchet will play more than 15 stops to round out 2026. The band has also started building in dates for next year, returning to their home state in May for Bradenton's City Streets Music Festival.

Molly Hatchet, 'Lost Horizon' Track Listing

"Firing Line" (Enhanced Version)

"Whiskey Desperado"

"Jacksonvillain"

"Dixie Highway"

"Lost Horizon"

"The Answer"

"Moonshine All Mine"

"Helter Skelter"

"Stand Up For Freedom"

"Stronger"

"Once a Gambler"

"Coming Home"

Listen to Molly Hatchet’s ‘Dixie Highway’

Molly Hatchet's Fall 2026 Tour Dates

9/5 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival

9/12 – Ridgway, IL @ Gallatin County Popcorn Days

9/19 – Mescalero, NM @ Casino Apache Center

9/25 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre

9/26 – Port Huron, MI @ McMorran Arena

10/1 – San Diego, CA @ Holding Company

10/2 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater

10/3 – Fresno, CA @ ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch Amphitheater

10/10 – Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/17 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/23 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre

10/24 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

10/30 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount

11/12 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/14 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

5/29/2027 – Bradenton, FL @ City Streets Music Festival