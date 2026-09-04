Journey certainly seemed to have plans to continue their Final Frontier Tour into 2027. So, what happened?

Everything began with a huge surprise. Jonathan Cain hinted at the prospect of leaving after 45 years with Journey, before Neal Schon confirmed the lineup change in October 2025: "He's saying at the end of '26-'27, he will move on. We will have a great couple of years."

Journey then initially confirmed 60 dates, running through July 2026. The timeline seemed long, indeed. "For now, the story will go on," frontman Arnel Pineda said in an April social-media post, "and who knows when it'll stop."

Cain also mentioned 2027. "There's another year, and major markets coming," he told UCR last February. But then in April, he didn't seem so sure: "Right now we're debating whether or not to finish up in November," Cain told Songwriter Universe, "or push it back to next year."

Journey opened their farewell tour on the last day of February 2026 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Matt Wardlaw, UCR) Journey in Hershey, PA 2026

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They added 40 more dates in May 2026, bringing the show total to some 100 stops – all in North America. They later scheduled several warm-up stops before the second leg, including two in Japan and three in Hawaii. Journey management said they had no comment about future plans – despite Schon having initially mentioned a much longer tour.

"We have about 120 shows [booked]," Schon said in October 2025, "and we'll probably add to them. Half of [them will be] in '26 and the other half [of the concerts will follow] in '27." That followed a post on Journey's official social-media accounts asking fans what they'd "like to hear on the '26-'27 tour, so please friends put in your song choices!"

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Schon even hinted at future shared dates with Bryan Adams. "I think he'd be tremendous for us to do a stadium [tour] with," Schon added. "Whether or not we get there in '27, it'll happen eventually. I think it's kind of inevitable. I think that both of us, together with maybe one more act, would be [really great]."

Journey's Final Frontier shows kicked off in late February. Pineda – Journey's longest-serving frontman – has sometimes struggled with their lengthy shows and even lengthier tours, so Journey began providing increased vocal support from bandmates Cain, Deen Castronovo and Jason Derlatka. That continued on these two-hour "evening with" shows, with no support act.

Journey's Final Frontier Tour reached Wichita, Kansas, in early April 2026. (Gary Miller, Getty Images) Journey

Controversies Marred Journey's Final Tour

The on-going tour hasn't been without its controversies. Schon had been working behind the scenes to secure a trademark for Journey Beyond, an offshoot band that could perhaps succeed the current edition of the group. He never clarified his plans.

There were initial questions about the lineup. Then Cain hinted at a possible reunion with classic-era frontman Steve Perry – only to have the idea very publicly shot down by Perry within hours.

In April, Pineda confirmed that he'd twice tried to pull out before the Final Frontier Tour launched, citing struggles with his voice and an ongoing divorce. "I said to [the band] I wanted to retire because of my personal problems," he revealed. "No answer. Obviously, they don't want to find another singer."

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Pineda asked fans for their "respect to my privacy as I navigate a new chapter in my life that's still kinda scary 'cause for me, it's unknown." Schon subsequently confirmed that Journey's contract with touring company AEG specifically stated that the dates could only move forward with Pineda.

In April 2026, Journey's planned performance at the Stagecoach Festival was pre-empted when high winds forced the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to call for an evacuation. They never returned to the stage.

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A deflated-sounding Cain said in May 2026 that Journey had been reduced to "just repeating ourselves" on tour. Even "the new albums don't seem to move the needle," he added. Meanwhile, years of public disputes and legal battles seemed to have worn on Schon, the band's final remaining original member.

"There's just so much ongoing noise – and I just want some f---ing peace, for real," Schon admitted in late March 2026. "I'm just really tired of all the legal [battles]. It's meaningless to me. I don't have any time for it." On July 5, he posted a message indicating that the end was near: "Two more shows left on this leg of our tour then a well deserved break before our final fall dates."

Tribute band singer Hugo Valenti made two appearances with Journey in August. (YouTube / @Ron Towles) Tribute band singer Hugo Valenti made two appearances with Journey in August. (YouTube / @Ron Towles)

Journey is now set to play the previously announced late-2026 shows, beginning on Saturday (Sept. 5) in Honolulu. No other concerts have yet been confirmed after a Nov. 28 stop at San Francisco's Chase Center. In fact, by August, Cain appeared to be hinting at a big reunion to ramp up late-tour interest.

That might have recalled the emotional highpoint of their 50th anniversary tour when Journey was joined on stage by long-departed co-founder Gregg Rolie in his hometown of Austin. But Journey's first special guest on tour was hardly a key former contributor.

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Instead, they played two August shows in Japan with a Journey tribute band vocalist named Hugo Valenti, who even mimicked Steve Perry's onstage moves. Pineda, in a subsequent comment on social media, said: "That's the band right there. Now, I can step back."

It was a reminder that Schon also said: "This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what's next." Is that Journey Beyond? Is Valenti going to take over for Pineda? Either way, "what's next" is apparently happening sooner rather than later.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

Ranking Every Journey Live Album They're seemingly always on the road, but the shows haven't necessarily been well-documented. So, we took a more expansive look back. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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