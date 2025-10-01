Journey's Neal Schon confirms that the band will return to the road in 2026. He says that fans can expect some major changes to their live show as well.

"[There's] tons of stuff coming. We have about 120 shows [booked] and we'll probably add to them," Schon shared during an interview with Eddie Trunk. " Half of [them will be] in '26 and the other half [of the concerts will follow] in '27."

The cofounder and guitarist said he couldn't divulge too many details until the pending trek is officially announced, but he did allow that while fans can expect to hear the San Francisco group's many legendary hits, the upcoming concerts will go deeper than that. "It's going to be a very different show, and it's going to entail many of our albums," he revealed. "[We] won't go all of the way back to the very, very beginning. But I'd say from '78 on, we're going to dig deep -- and the sets are going to be much longer."

Schon's comments give more context to a social post the band made in August teasing these plans and asking for fan input regarding their set list in the new year.

What Can Fans Expect in 2026 and Beyond?

While Journey was very active in 2024, playing dates with both Toto and separately, a stadium coheadlining tour with Def Leppard, they've stayed relatively quiet in 2025 outside of a few isolated gigs. A March performance in Houston was cut short after just four songs due to an electrical fire. Schon says that the shows next year may just be the band with no additional tour partners -- although he admits he's got at least one target he'd love to see be part of a future outing.

"I think that our fans are really going to dig what we're putting together for them in '26 and, you know, things change," he told Trunk. "You know, Bryan Adams is someone I've been talking to for quite some time. We go way back into the '80s, when his first album came out and we toured with him. I think he'd be tremendous for us to do a stadium [tour] with. Whether or not we get there in '27 it'll happen eventually. I think it's kind of inevitable. I think that both of us, together with maybe one more act, would be [really great]."

Here's Where You Can See Journey Play Live

We don't know the full tour schedule yet, but we do know that Journey will be one of the featured acts at the annual Stagecoach Music Festival. While the fest has traditionally had more of a country tint, they've been branching out and embracing other genres as well. Classic rockers like Sammy Hagar and the Black Crowes have been on the bill in recent years. The 2026 slate for the California gathering includes Journey on April 25, anchoring a bill that also has headliners Lainey Wilson and Riley Green, plus Bush and Little Big Town. The Wallflowers, Counting Crows, Hootie and the Blowfish and Third Eye Blind are also in the lineup for the three-day festival.

How is the Band Getting Along?

Though there's been plenty of well-documented friction, particularly between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, the guitarist says things are now copasetic. "Everything is cool. You know, we decided to take a year off of which we did, [and that] gives everybody some time to think about everything that's going on," he explains. "You know, I've had some great conversations with Jonathan lately and some great meetings with him for the first time in many years. We seem to be on the same page, which is a good sign for me. I think that it's going to be a fun, happy tour. [It's not going to be] just me standing on one side of the stage and Jon on the other... I think we're going to really come together this time."