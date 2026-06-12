Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain will embark on a spoken-word tour this fall to promote his forthcoming autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!

The European tour will begin on Oct. 26 in Frankfurt, Germany, four days after the release of Hello Boys and Girls! It will conclude on Dec. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland, with McBrain visiting other cities in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Malta, Ireland and England along the way.

Tickets go on sale next week. You can find more information for individual shows at McBrain's website.

READ MORE: Top 10 Nicko McBrain Iron Maiden Songs

What to Expect From Nicko McBrain's Autobiography

Hello Boys and Girls! will chronicle the dizzying highs and devastating lows of McBrain's 40-plus-year tenure with Iron Maiden, which began in 1982. McBrain, who retired from touring in December 2024 but remains an active member of the band, will release the book in the United States on Nov. 10.

"It's been a real honor to write my very own autobiography and have the chance to walk down memory lane, revisiting all the experiences that have made me who I am and brought me to where I am today," McBrain said in a statement. "And I'm thrilled and delighted to be taking those stories on the road and share them all with you. I feel truly blessed to be able to say Hello Boys and Girls to you all in person later this year. We're going to have a lot of fun together, so come and join me for a great night out. I've got a LOT of stories I want to tell you all!"

'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' 2026 Tour Poster

ironmaiden.com nicko mcbrain book tour poster

'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' 2026 European Tour Dates

Oct. 26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

Oct. 27 - Koln, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

Oct. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche

Oct. 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage

Nov. 3 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

Nov. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Savoy Theatre

Nov. 9 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Nov. 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon

Nov. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studio 2

Nov. 15 - St. Julian's, MT @ Malta Metla Festival

Nov. 18 - Dublin, IE @ Ambassador

Nov. 23 - Birmingham, GB @ Glee Club

Nov. 26 - London, GB @ Bush Hall

Nov. 28 - Cardiff, GB @ The Gate

Nov. 30 - Bath, GB @ Komedia

Dec. 1 - Manchester, GB @ Academy 2

Dec. 3 - Glasgow, GB @ Oran Mor

See how we've ranked every Iron Maiden album below: