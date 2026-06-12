Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain Announces Fall 2026 Spoken-Word Tour to Promote Autobiography
Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain will embark on a spoken-word tour this fall to promote his forthcoming autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!
The European tour will begin on Oct. 26 in Frankfurt, Germany, four days after the release of Hello Boys and Girls! It will conclude on Dec. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland, with McBrain visiting other cities in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Malta, Ireland and England along the way.
Tickets go on sale next week. You can find more information for individual shows at McBrain's website.
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What to Expect From Nicko McBrain's Autobiography
Hello Boys and Girls! will chronicle the dizzying highs and devastating lows of McBrain's 40-plus-year tenure with Iron Maiden, which began in 1982. McBrain, who retired from touring in December 2024 but remains an active member of the band, will release the book in the United States on Nov. 10.
"It's been a real honor to write my very own autobiography and have the chance to walk down memory lane, revisiting all the experiences that have made me who I am and brought me to where I am today," McBrain said in a statement. "And I'm thrilled and delighted to be taking those stories on the road and share them all with you. I feel truly blessed to be able to say Hello Boys and Girls to you all in person later this year. We're going to have a lot of fun together, so come and join me for a great night out. I've got a LOT of stories I want to tell you all!"
'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' 2026 Tour Poster
'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' 2026 European Tour Dates
Oct. 26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
Oct. 27 - Koln, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
Oct. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
Oct. 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage
Nov. 3 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
Nov. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Savoy Theatre
Nov. 9 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Nov. 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon
Nov. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studio 2
Nov. 15 - St. Julian's, MT @ Malta Metla Festival
Nov. 18 - Dublin, IE @ Ambassador
Nov. 23 - Birmingham, GB @ Glee Club
Nov. 26 - London, GB @ Bush Hall
Nov. 28 - Cardiff, GB @ The Gate
Nov. 30 - Bath, GB @ Komedia
Dec. 1 - Manchester, GB @ Academy 2
Dec. 3 - Glasgow, GB @ Oran Mor
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Gallery Credit: Eduardo Rivadavia