VIDEO: Rush Plays ‘Moving Pictures’ in Full at Third Reunion Show

Rush celebrated the third show of their reunion tour by performing their 1981 album Moving Pictures in full on Thursday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and new recruits Anika Nilles (drums) and Loren Gold (keyboards) unveiled two tour debuts at this show, including a 10-minute version of the Moving Pictures side two opener "The Camera Eye."

Earlier in the evening, Rush played the Signals hit "New World Man" for the first time since 2002. You can watch fan-shot footage of the "New World Man" and "The Camera Eye" performances below.

Read More: 5 Facts About Rush's 'Moving Pictures'

Rush will play the fourth and final show of their tour-opening stand at the Kia Forum on Saturday. They'll travel to Mexico City and Fort Worth, Texas in June, with the Fifty Something tour currently scheduled to conclude April 10, 2027 in Helsinki, Finland.

You can get complete show and ticket information at the band's official website.

Watch Rush Perform 'The Camera Eye' on June 11, 2026

Watch Rush Perform 'New World Man' on June 11, 2026

Rush June 11, 2026 Kia Forum Set List (via setlist.fm)

1. "Xanadu"

2. "Dreamline"

3. "Subdivisions"

4. "Headlong Flight"

5. "Bravado"

6. "Red Sector A"

7. "La Villa Strangiato"

8. "Anthem"

9. "New World Man" (first time since 2002)

10. "The Spirit of Radio"

Moving Pictures

11. "Tom Sawyer"

12. "Red Barchetta"

13. "YYZ"

14. "Limelight"

15. "The Camera Eye" (first time since 2015)

16. "Witch Hunt"

17. "Vital Signs"

18. "Time Stand Still"

19. "Closer to the Heart"

20. "2112 Part I: Overture"

21. "2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx"

22. "2112 Party VII: Grand Finale"

23. "By-Tor and the Snow Dog"

24. "Working Man"