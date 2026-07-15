Listen to Queens of the Stone Age’s New Single ‘Easy Street’ – With Mistakes Left In

Queens of the Stone Age have released a new song titled “Easy Street,” marking their first new music since the launch of 2023's In Times New Roman…

The song features country singer Nikki Lane, who duets with Josh Homme on a song which hasn’t yet been confirmed to be associated with an LP. The band debuted "Easy Street" in concert last October.

The video can be seen below.

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age Albums Ranked Worst to Best

“It’s kind of a funny song,” Homme said in a statement. ”It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny.

“We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.”

He continued: “It’s not just about silliness. It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable.”

Where are Queens of the Stone Age Playing Next?

After receiving acclaim for 2025 concert movie Alive in the Catacombs, QOTSA last year set out to recreate the vibe of performing in the catacombs of Paris, France elsewhere.

Their Catacombs Tour of that year was extended into 2026. They’re currently on the road with System of a Down in Europe before teaming up with Foo Fighters in North America commencing on Aug. 4. Their full schedule can be seen on the band website.

Homme's had a very busy week. He serves as country star Shania Twain's duet partner on her new single "Faded Jeans," and makes a special vocal appearance on Mastodon's new single "Snakes for Dinner." You can hear both songs below.

Watch Queens of the Stone Age’s Video for ‘Easy Street’

Hear Shania Twain and Josh Homme Perform 'Faded Blue Jeans'

Watch Mastodon and Josh Homme Perform 'Snakes for Dinner'