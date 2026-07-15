Phil Collins' first solo album returns as Face Value (Full Value), an expanded four-LP 45th anniversary set. There will also be a separate Blu-ray release with sparkling new mixes.

Preview the deluxe reissues with a newly unearthed performance of "You Know What I Mean," found below, that Collins recorded live in 1982 at the former Perkins Palace in Pasadena, California. Both releases are set to arrive on Sept. 18. Preordering for Face Value (Full Value) and the Blu-ray audio is already underway.

Face Value was remastered at half speed at Abbey Road for the vinyl reissue, then paired with demos, outtakes and rare and unreleased live recordings. Steven Wilson mixed the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and stereo for the Blu-ray audio disc, which also includes a remaster of the original album mix. ﻿

How Phil Collins Broke Through With 'Face Value'

Arriving between Genesis' Duke in March 1980 and Abacab in September 1981, Face Value revealed a more stripped-down, starkly honest side of Collins. The LP made him a superstar, as Collins' five-times-platinum debut sold two million more copies than those contemporary projects with Genesis combined.

Face Value topped the U.K. charts, while reaching the U.S. Top 10. Collins pulled two Billboard Top 20 songs from the LP, including the career-turning smash "In the Air Tonight." The song reached No. 2 in the U.K. and has since passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

READ MORE: How Phil Collins Got Caught Up in One of Rock's Top 25 Craziest Conspiracy Theories

Other notable Face Value (Full Value) rarities include Collins' debut concert performances of "In the Air Tonight" and "The Roof is Leaking" with guitarist Daryl Stuermer at the Secret Policeman's Other Ball, an Amnesty International benefit held in 1981 in London. The liner notes feature a new interview with Collins.

Phil Collins Albums Ranked Worst to Best For seven years beginning in the early '80s, Collins racked up seven No. 1 singles in the U.S. – plus three more in the U.K. Here's how their parent albums stack up. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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