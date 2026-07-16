Bob Dylan will keep up his rough and rowdy ways with a series of U.K. tour dates booked for late 2026.

The folk-rock iconoclast will kick off his 10-show tour on Nov. 25 in Bournemouth, England, and conclude the run on Dec. 8 in London, the last of five consecutive dates at the Royal Festival Hall.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Wednesday, July 22. The U.K. tour is in partnership with Yondr, and video cameras and mobile phones are once again prohibited.

You can see the full list of dates below.

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What to Know About Bob Dylan's Recent Touring Personnel Changes

Dylan's touring lineup has been in a state of flux recently as guitarists Doug Lancio and Bob Britt exited the band in June. "I was not fired but left of my own accord for reasons I would prefer to keep private," Britt said in a statement. "I will miss my band mates and crew."

Lancio's replacement, Julian Lage, has appeared sporadically with Dylan in recent weeks due to overlapping commitments. Meanwhile, Chicago-based jazz and blues guitarist Joel Paterson stepped in to replace Britt. Paterson's chops are on full display on his 2017 holiday album Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar, as well as his genre-hopping 2019 Fab Four tribute album Let It Be Guitar! (Joel Paterson Plays the Beatles).

READ MORE: What to Know About Bob Dylan's New Guitarist, Joel Paterson

Bob Dylan 2026 UK Tour Dates

Nov. 25 - BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Nov. 26 - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Nov. 27 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Nov. 30 - Opera House, Blackpool

Dec. 1 - Opera House, Blackpool

Dec. 3 - Royal Festival Hall, London

Dec. 4 - Royal Festival Hall, London

Dec. 5 - Royal Festival Hall, London

Dec. 7 - Royal Festival Hall, London

Dec. 8 - Royal Festival Hall, London