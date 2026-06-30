Bob Dylan shook things up on Monday when he debuted a new touring lineup during his concert at Austin, Texas' Moody Amphitheater.

Chicago-based jazz and blues guitarist Joel Paterson entered the fold, taking the place of Bob Britt, who announced his abrupt exit from Dylan's touring band earlier this week. "I was not fired but left of my own accord for reasons I would prefer to keep private," Britt announced on Monday. "I will miss my band mates and crew."

Britt's exit followed the quiet departure of guitarist Doug Lancio earlier this month. Lancio's recent replacement, Julian Lage, likewise did not perform with Dylan on Monday as he had a prior engagement in Brooklyn.

It's anyone's guess how long Dylan's current touring lineup will last. But with Britt's departure seemingly permanent, here's what you need to know about Paterson as he holds down six-string duties on the Long Hot Summer tour.

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Joel Paterson's Resume: Beatles Covers, Christmas Records and Chicago Residencies

Paterson's website says the following: "Originally from Madison, WI, guitar and steel guitar wizard Joel Paterson has been a mainstay of the Chicago roots music scene for over 20 years, playing with many bands and showcasing his unique blend of jazz, blues, rockabilly, country and western swing."

The guitarist has a weekly Monday residency at Chicago's Green Mill Cocktail Lounge with his Joel Paterson Quartet; he also plays with his own jazz trio and Chicago honky tonk stalwarts the Western Elstons.

Paterson's deft playing, inspired by the likes of Les Paul and Chet Atkins, has also made him a popular social media figure in guitar circles. As of June 2026, he's amassed more than 32,000 followers on Instagram, with multiple videos exceeding 100,000 views. You can see his cover of Hank Garland and Vaughn Horton's "Sugar-Foot Rag" below.

Watch Joel Paterson Play Hank Garland and Vaughn Horton's 'Sugar-Foot Rag'

Paterson's excellent guitar chops are on full display on his 2017 album Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar, which features jazzy, meticulously multi-tracked guitar renditions of holiday classics. The record was featured in Rolling Stone's 2018 Christmas album roundup, receiving a "fantastic" verdict.

The following year, Paterson gained more attention for his guitar-centric, genre-hopping Beatles covers album, Let It Be Guitar! (Joel Paterson Plays the Beatles). His deep dives into the Fab Four's diverse catalog have yielded constant new discoveries — and this spirit of exploration likely makes him even more qualified to play with a legend such as Dylan.

Listen to Joel Paterson Cover the Beatles' 'Honey Pie'

"As far as the Beatles are concerned, I've been listening to their music my whole life," Paterson told Guitar.com in 2020. "When I started playing guitar, I was so fixated on the identity of learning to play lead guitar and the blues that it never dawned on me to play the Beatles' music. But I've noticed that every time you come back to the Beatles, you start a new relationship with their music. It's like you rediscover them about a million times over the course of your life and there’s always something new."