Bob Dylan Makes Surprising Changes to Live Band Mid-Tour

Bob Dylan seems to have replaced two of his long-serving guitarists.

On Saturday, Bob Britt, Dylan’s acoustic guitar player since 2019, shared a cryptic post on social media. It read “Sayonara Bobby” and featured the image of a plane route from Austin to Nashville. In response to a fan’s comment on the post, Britt wrote “I quit,” seemingly confirming his exit from Dylan’s band.

Britt’s original social media post has since been deleted, but it has already been shared among Dylan’s passionate fanbase. A screenshot originally posted by @hlepidus on Bluesky and shared on the Bob Dylan reddit thread can be seen below.

Bob Dylan Shakes Up His Live Band Lineup

Britt’s departure comes after another member of Dylan’s band, electric guitarist Doug Lancio, also quietly left. The musician originally joined Dylan’s band during 2021’s Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour. Lancio’s absence was first reported in the Los Angeles Times’ review of Dylan’s June 17 show in Santa Barbara, California. His replacement, Grammy nominated jazz guitarist Julian Lage, performed at the Santa Barbara concert and every gig since, however it is unclear if he is a permanent part of Dylan’s band or a temporary fill-in.

At time of writing, Dylan had not commented on either of the guitarists' departures.

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Dylan is currently out on his Long Hot Summer tour, a 35-date run which initially kicked off on June 4 in Oregon. The trek continues tomorrow night (June 29) with a performance at Moody Amphitheater in Austin, before wrapping on Aug. 1 in Nashville.