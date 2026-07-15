Ann Wilson of Heart is rejoining Tripsitter on the road from September through October with more than 20 shows in the U.S., Canada and Japan. Tickets are already on sale.

A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below, along with our expanded deep dive into rock's biggest summer tours. For more information or tickets, go to Ann Wilson's official website.

These stops kick off after the arrival of Wilson's new LP with Tripsitter. She previewed Consecrated Ground with the single "I Will Not Be Coming Back." It's also streaming below. The album is due on Aug. 14.

New Dates Top Ann Wilson's Very Busy Year

Wilson has been touring separately in support of the documentary In My Voice, featuring her home movies, photographs and other never-before-seen material. She and the film's director, Barb Hall, held Q&A sessions after showings in 10 cities.

She said the goal was to present fans with something more than the "singer you see standing up there with the mic. I wanted them to know about my life, my kids, my husband, everything." The movie also included a newly recorded song that Wilson co-wrote with Burt Bacharach in the '90s.

Heart's first album, 1975's 'Dreamboat Annie,' has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. (Express Newspapers, Getty Images) Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart

Prior to that, Heart topped the bill on the Royal Flush Tour through March. They also played a special three-song set at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles where Heart's debut album Dreamboat Annie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Top 10 Heart Songs

Consecrated Ground follows Ann Wilson and Tripsitter Live in Concert, a Blu-ray and digital release from June featuring their performance at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. They were touring in support of 2023's Another Door, Wilson's first with Tripsitter.

When Does Ann Wilson's Next Tour Begin?

The Tripsitter lineup includes guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist and keyboardist Paul Moak and drummer Sean Lane. They began backing Ann and Nancy Wilson in Heart in 2023, as well. "They're all sort of A-list studio musicians from Nashville who are tired of being studio musicians," Wilson has said.

She's recently overcome health struggles both large and small. Heart's 2024 dates were cut short so Wilson could undergo cancer treatments. She then began the following tour in a wheelchair and an arm sling after falling in a parking lot.

Listen to Ann Wilson’s ‘I Will Not Be Coming Back’

Ann Wilson 2026 Tour Dates

9/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

9/12 – Lady Lake, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

9/13 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

9/15 – Conway, AR @ Reynolds Performance Hall

9/17 – Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel

9/19 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

9/20 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

9/22 – Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

9/24 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

9/26 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

9/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theater

9/30 – Warren, PA @ Struthers Library Theatre

10/2 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

10/4 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

10/6 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center For the Performing Arts

10/7 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

10/9 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Rideau Carleton Casino

11/17 – Setagaya City, Japan @ Hitomi Memorial Hall

11/19 – Minoo, Japan @ Minoh City Cultural and Performing Arts Theater

11/20 – Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp Yokohama

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED! Here's a sneak peek at more than 90 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Nancy Wilson on the 'UCR Podcast'