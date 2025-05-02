‘Ann Wilson and Tripsitter Live in Concert’ Coming to Blu-Ray

Ann Wilson’s 2023 performance at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl is being released on Blu-ray and digital video.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Live in Concert captures the group as it was touring in support of Wilson’s 2023 LP Another Door. The album was her fourth solo effort and first with Tripsitter as her backing band.

The Nashville performance saw Wilson through solo material along with Heart classics such as “Crazy On You,” “Barracuda” and “Magic Man.” The singer also delivered a couple of Led Zeppelin covers: “Immigrant Song” and “Going to California.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Heart Songs

The full track listing for Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Live in Concert can the found below. The show, which originally aired on PBS in November 2023, will be released on Blu-Ray June 6 available for preorder now.

Who Is in Tripsitter?

Wilson's backing band is made up of guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist and keyboardist Paul Moak and drummer Sean Lane.

Wilson has offered high praise for the group, calling them "musicians of the highest caliber.""We clicked in this way that doesn't happen that often, so we just decided to make it a band," the singer explained to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette in 2023. "it was exciting and challenging because they're all really good, super good musicians. They're all sort of A-list studio musicians from Nashville who are tired of being studio musicians."

When Wilson returned her attention to Heart in late 2023, all of the Tripsitter members joined her in the band's new lineup and have remained ever since.

'Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Live in Concert' Track Listing:

1. “Crazy On You”

2. “This Is Now”

3. “Love Alive”

4. “Magic Man”

5. “Going to California”

6. “Ruler of the Night”

7. “Even It Up”

8. “Straight On”

9. “Miss One & Only”

10. “Rain of Hell”

11. “Immigrant Song”

12. “Mistral Wind”

13. “Isolation”

14. “Tripsitter”

15. "Rusty Robots"

16. "Barracuda"