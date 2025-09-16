This ain't the end, Heart will see you again. The rockers have extended their ongoing Royal Flush tour with U.S. dates for early 2026.

The newly announced leg begins on Feb. 15 in Duluth, Georgia, and runs until March 15 in Fishers, Indiana. Lucinda Williams will open select dates.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see Heart's full 2025-2026 tour itinerary below.

Ann Wilson's Recent Cancer Treatment and Upcoming Documentary

Heart launched the Royal Flush tour in 2024 but had to postpone several shows so Ann Wilson could receive cancer treatment. "Chemo is no joke," the singer said later. "It takes a lot out of a person."

Wilson will be the subject of a 2026 documentary titled In My Voice, which will chronicle her life and career with help from her bandmates, family and friends. "This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it," the singer said in a statement announcing the documentary. "I can’t wait to take you behind the scenes of my music and my story."

Heart Royal Flush 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Feb. 18 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center

Feb. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 22 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Propst Arena +

Feb. 25 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena +

March 1 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena +

March 3 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

March 6 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum +

March 7 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center +

March 9 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena +

March 11 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena +

March 13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater *

March 15 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center +

* An Evening With Heart

+ with Lucinda Williams

Heart Previously Announced 2025 Tour Dates

Nov. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

Nov. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

Nov. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

Nov. 18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

Nov. 19 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena ^

Nov. 21 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live *

Nov. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

Dec. 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena #

Dec. 4 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

Dec. 6 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

Dec. 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Dec. 10 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena %

Dec. 12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

Dec. 14 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center %

Dec. 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *

Dec. 19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia *

Dec. 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

* An Evening with Heart

# with Cheap Trick

^ with Todd Rundgren

% with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas